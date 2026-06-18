Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 2 captains

Fantasy managers have the option to change their captain multiple times in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, if your captain blanks or does not deliver a satisfactory number of points, you can ‘twist’, giving you lots of opportunities to get it right each round.

As per the rules…

With this in mind, it’s worth having a look at the best captaincy prospects.

Below, we’ve put together an at-a-glance guide to Round 2, so you can identify who the top armband options are for every match.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 – AT-A-GLANCE CAPTAINCY GUIDE

Thu 18 June Fri 19 June Sat 20 June Sun 21 June Fixtures CZECHIA v South Africa (17:00)



SWITZERLAND v Bosnia (20:00)



CANADA v Qatar (23:00) MEXICO v South Korea (02:00)



USA v Australia (20:00)



Scotland v MOROCCO (23:00) BRAZIL v Haiti (01:30)



TURKEY v Paraguay (04:00)



NETHERLANDS v Sweden (18:00)



GERMANY v Ivory Coast (21:00) ECUADOR v Curacao (01:00)



Tunisia v JAPAN (05:00)



SPAIN v Saudi Arabia (17:00)



BELGIUM v Iran (20:00)



URUGUAY v Cape Verde (23:00) Captaincy suggestion Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m, DEF)



Breel Embolo ($7.5m, FWD)



Jonathan David ($7.0m, FWD) Raul Jimenez ($7.0m, FWD)



Folorin Balogun ($6.0m, FWD)



Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m, DEF) Raphinha ($8.2m, MID)



Arda Guler ($7.0m, MID)



Cody Gakpo ($7.7m, FWD)



Kai Havertz ($7.8m, FWD) Enner Valencia ($5.9m, FWD)



Ritsu Doan ($5.1m, DEF)



Lamine Yamal ($10.0m, MID)



Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m, MID)



Maxi Araujo ($6.4m, MID)

Mon 22 June Tue 23 June Wed 24 June Fixtures New Zealand v EGYPT (02:00)



ARGENTINA v Austria (18:00)



FRANCE v Iraq (22:00) NORWAY v Senegal (01:00)



Jordan v ALGERIA (04:00)



PORTUGAL v Uzbekistan (18:00)



ENGLAND v Ghana (21:00) Panama v CROATIA (00:00)



COLOMBIA v DR Congo (03:00) Captaincy suggestion Mohamed Salah ($10.0m, MID)



Lionel Messi ($10.0m, FWD)



Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, FWD) Erling Haaland ($10.5m, FWD)



Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m, MID)



Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m, MID)



Harry Kane ($10.5m, FWD) Martin Baturina ($6.5m, MID)



Luis Diaz ($8.1m, MID) *Times in British Summer Time (BST)

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 – BEST CAPTAINS

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) tops our expected points (xPts) projections in Round 2. The French attacker secured a double-digit haul in Les Bleus’ opening group game, scoring twice and claiming shots on target bonus.

An Iraq side that just conceded four goals to Norway should present Didier Deschamps’ side with plenty of opportunities.

Erling Haaland ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m), who face Senegal and Ghana respectively, are also among the leading captaincy options in Round 2. Both strikers, like Mbappe, notched braces in the opening round.

But could there be other opportunities elsewhere?

Curacao conceded seven actual goals and 3.92 expected goals (xG) against Germany in Round 1, the most of any team so far, so Enner Valencia ($5.9m) has haul potential. He’s currently owned by just 0.6% of squads, so he will qualify for Scouting Bonus points. He should take penalties for Ecuador, too.

Before we reach Ecuador v Curacao, however, there are plenty of other candidates to consider.

Arda Guler ($7.0m) racked up eight shots in Round 1, the most of any player so far (see image below), while Breel Embolo ($7.4m) netted from the penalty spot and created three big chances for his teammates.

Turkey and Switzerland meet Paraguay and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively.

Above: The leading shot takers in Round 1 so far

Paraguay notably conceded four goals in their opener with the United States.

USA talisman Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) came off injured in this match, which is why we’ve plumped for Folarin Balogun ($6.0m) as our captaincy suggestion, at least for now.

Uruguay’s Maxi Araujo ($6.4m), who created five chances against Saudi Arabia in Round 1, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah ($10.0m), who supplied an assist from a No 10 role, and Japan’s Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) are other Scouting Bonus opportunities for the armband.