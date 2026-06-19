World Cup Fantasy notes: Son early sub + Mexico to rotate in Rd3?

Mexico made it two wins-to-nil from two with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Korea Republic.
Not only did they ensure qualification to the Round of 32, but they also secured top spot in Group A.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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MEXICO 1-0 KOREA REPUBLIC
- Goal: Romo
- Tackle bonus: Romo | Jae-Sung
- Top points scorers: Romo (12), Vasquez (9), Gallardo (9), Sanchez (9)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Although Korea Republic edged most of the key statistics, Mexico produced the moments that mattered. Korea controlled 58% possession, created one more big chance (three), generated slightly more xG (expected goals), registered one additional attempt on goal (nine) and won the only two corners of the match.
- The team news brought a few surprises. Mexico left Álvaro Fidalgo ($6.4m) and full-back Israel Reyes ($4.0m) on the bench. César Montes ($4.7m) missed out through suspension following his Round 1 red card, allowing Edson Álvarez ($6.0m) to start in defence. Korea Republic, meanwhile, left Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m) out of the starting XI for a second consecutive match.
- The first half offered very little in front of goal. Neither side created a big chance, the teams combined for just 0.21 xG and produced only five attempts on goal.
- Korea Republic thought they had carved out the opener. A superb lofted through-ball sent Son Heung-Min ($7.4m) clear on goal, but Edson Álvarez ($6.0m) raced back to clear the chipped effort off the line. The offside flag eventually went up. That made the intervention unnecessary.
- Mexico responded soon after. Roberto Alvarado ($5.3m) whipped an inviting cross into the box for Julián Quiñones ($5.6m), whose close-range header forced an excellent save from the Korea Republic goalkeeper.
- The only other notable opportunity before the break came when Korea Republic wing-back Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m) fired comfortably wide from distance.
- The game opened up considerably after half-time. Both sides combined for 1.22 xG, created five big chances and registered 12 attempts on goal.
- Mexico nearly broke the deadlock when full-back Jesús Gallardo ($4.7m) found space inside the penalty area, but he dragged his left-footed effort well wide from close range. Just a minute later, Mexico made their pressure count. TheKorea Republic goalkeeper failed to hold a dangerous cross from Quiñones, allowing Luis Romo ($5.5m) to react quickest and poke home the loose ball.
- Mexico continued to threaten. Another excellent delivery from Quiñones found Raúl Jiménez ($7.0m), who controlled the ball superbly before firing straight at the goalkeeper from an excellent position.
- Korea Republic failed to seriously test Mexico until the closing stages. Substitute Cho Gue-Sung ($5.3m) finally produced their first shot on target, but his free header travelled straight at the goalkeeper. Gue-Sung then came agonisingly close to an equaliser in stoppage time. A crucial defensive touch diverted his second header narrowly wide.
- Despite Korea Republic edging several statistical categories, Mexico looked the more convincing side throughout. Quiñones stood out once again following another creative display after impressing in Round 1.
- The question has to be asked, of course, over what sort of side Mexico will send out in Round 3 against Czechia. There is nothing tangible to play for in the final group game (from the co-hosts’ perspective), although their Round of 32 fixture is almost a full week afterwards. Will Javier Aguirre want his first XI to go nearly two weeks without a competitive match?
- A 57th-minute substitution for Son, combined with another quiet performance, also raises questions about his Fantasy potential moving forward. Korea Republic now face South Africa in a crucial Round 3 clash.