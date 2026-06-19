World Cup Fantasy notes: Son early sub + Mexico to rotate in Rd3?

Mexico made it two wins-to-nil from two with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Korea Republic.

Not only did they ensure qualification to the Round of 32, but they also secured top spot in Group A.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

MEXICO 1-0 KOREA REPUBLIC

Goal: Romo

Romo Tackle bonus: Romo | Jae-Sung

Romo | Jae-Sung Top points scorers: Romo (12), Vasquez (9), Gallardo (9), Sanchez (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES