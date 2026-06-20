Netherlands v Sweden team news: Summerville benched

Group F of the FIFA World Cup continues with the Netherlands v Sweden.

Ronald Koeman’s troops were twice pegged back by Japan in their opening game, so even a win tonight doesn’t take them through.

That’s not the case for Sweden, however. Should Graham Potter’s side prevail, they’ll ensure passage to the Round of 32.

Kick-off at the Houston Stadium is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Potter, unsurprisingly, keeps faith with the same starting XI that trounced Tunisia 5-1.

So, all the notable team news comes from the Dutch camp.

Memphis Depay ($7.4m) is again only among the substitutes for the Netherlands.

Koeman does make one change in attack, however, replacing Round 1 goalscorer Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) with Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey ($5.7m). The West Ham United winger had reportedly been a mild fitness concern this week.

Donyell Malen ($6.1m) will presumably move to a wider role to accommodate Brobbey, then.

Frenkie de Jong ($7.0m) is fit to start despite suffering from abdominal discomfort this week.

Koeman is down one substitute this evening as Quinten Timber ($6.8m) is out with a concussion.

Only three players tonight have ownerships in excess of 5%: Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m), Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) and Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m).

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Dijk, van Hecke, van de Ven, Gravenberch, de Jong, Reijnders, Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Subs: Flekken, Roefs, Ake, Geertruida, Hato, Kluivert, Koopmeiners, Lang, Depay, de Roon, Summerville, Til, Weghorst, Wieffer.

Sweden XI: Nordfeldt, Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof, Karlstrom, Bernhardsson, Nygren, Ayari, Gudmundsson, Gyokeres, Isak.

Subs: Zetterstrom, Viktor Johansson, Herman Johansson, Bergvall, Svensson, Elanga, Sema, Ekdal, Starfelt, Svanberg, Smith, Zeneli, Stroud, Nilsson, Ali.