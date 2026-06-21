Dugout Discussion

Belgium v Iran team news: Lukaku + De Cuyper start, no Doku

21 June 2026 8 comments
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With Group G delicately balanced, Belgium and Iran can take a huge step towards the knockout phase when they meet on Sunday.

The Red Devils underperformed in their World Cup opener, having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Egypt thanks to a second-half own goal.

Iran saw both Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mahabi find the net to claim a crucial point against New Zealand.

Kick-off at the Los Angeles Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are four changes to the Belgium line-up from Round 1.

Dropping out are Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Doku misses out due to illness, after suffering a “relapse with a respiratory infection”.

Maxim De Cuyper, Nicolas Raskin, Alexis Saelemaekers and Romelu Lukaku are promoted to the side.

Lukaku is rewarded with a start despite ongoing fitness concerns, having been involved in Belgium’s equaliser just seconds after coming on against Egypt.

As for Iran, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Konaani and Ehsan Hajsafi come into the starting XI, replacing Milad Mohammadi, Aria Yousefi and Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne are the only players who won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Raskin, Tielemans, Saelmaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku

Subs: Lammens, Penders, De Winter, Theate, Seys, Castagne, Vanaken, Witsel, Onana, Lukebakio, Moreira, Fernandez-Pardo, De Ketelaere

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Rezaeian, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Taremi

Subs: Niazmand, Hosseini, Yousefi, Mohammadi, Iri, Cheshmi, Ghorbani, Razzaghinia, Torabi, Alipour, Hosseinzadeh, Ghayedi, Jahanbakhsh, Dargahi, Moghanlou

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    That was best goal this WC. But such narrow offside

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unlucky!

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  2. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Wasn't expecting all those Oyarzabal points.

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  3. Lallana's Bananas
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Since Ngoy was keeping a clean sheet when he was sent off, does he still finish on a 7 pointer? Seems a bit of a flawed system if so, -2 for a red too lenient?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I assume he loses the cleanie if Belgium concede, but yeah -2 is far too lenient.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If Iran scores, he'll lose his clean sheet points, i think. Not sure though.

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  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    I say he keeps it! Lol.

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Iran playing poor even versus 10 men.

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