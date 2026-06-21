Belgium v Iran team news: Lukaku + De Cuyper start, no Doku

With Group G delicately balanced, Belgium and Iran can take a huge step towards the knockout phase when they meet on Sunday.

The Red Devils underperformed in their World Cup opener, having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Egypt thanks to a second-half own goal.

Iran saw both Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mahabi find the net to claim a crucial point against New Zealand.

Kick-off at the Los Angeles Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are four changes to the Belgium line-up from Round 1.

Dropping out are Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Doku misses out due to illness, after suffering a “relapse with a respiratory infection”.

Maxim De Cuyper, Nicolas Raskin, Alexis Saelemaekers and Romelu Lukaku are promoted to the side.

Lukaku is rewarded with a start despite ongoing fitness concerns, having been involved in Belgium’s equaliser just seconds after coming on against Egypt.

As for Iran, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Konaani and Ehsan Hajsafi come into the starting XI, replacing Milad Mohammadi, Aria Yousefi and Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne are the only players who won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Raskin, Tielemans, Saelmaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku

Subs: Lammens, Penders, De Winter, Theate, Seys, Castagne, Vanaken, Witsel, Onana, Lukebakio, Moreira, Fernandez-Pardo, De Ketelaere

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Rezaeian, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Taremi

Subs: Niazmand, Hosseini, Yousefi, Mohammadi, Iri, Cheshmi, Ghorbani, Razzaghinia, Torabi, Alipour, Hosseinzadeh, Ghayedi, Jahanbakhsh, Dargahi, Moghanlou