Ecuador v Curacao team news: Galindez benched

After losing late on to Cote d’Ivoire in Round 1, Ecuador will expect to get off the mark in tonight’s clash in Kansas.

Curacao, who lost 7-1 to Germany in their opening group game, provide the opposition.

Kick-off is at 1am BST.

TEAM NEWS

Look away now, Joel Ordonez ($3.9m) owners: the centre-half, who features in 2.5% of Fantasy squads, is demoted to substitute duty.

So too is Alan Minda ($4.9m) as head coach Sebastián Beccacece makes two alterations.

In come Pervis Estupinan ($4.8m) and Jordy Alcívar ($4.9m).

Curacao manager Dick Advocaat also makes two tweaks. He seems to have changed to a more conservative five-man defence, too.

Out go Sontje Hansen ($4.4m) and Riechedly Bazoer ($3.8m), replaced by Juriën Gaari ($3.5m) and Joshua Brenet ($3.7m).

Of the players on show tonight, only two won’t qualify for Scouting Bonus: Ecuador’s Willian Pacho ($4.4m) and Hernán Galíndez ($4.2m).

LINE-UPS

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Hincapie, Pacho, Estupinan, Alcivar, Vite, Franco, Caicedo, Plata, Yeboah, Valencia.

Subs: Ramirez, Valle, Torres, Ordonez, Perciado, Porozp, Medina, A Valencia, Paez, Minda, Castillo, Rodriguez, J Caicedo, Angulo, Arevalo.

Curaçao XI: Room, Gaari, Floranus, Obispo, Brenet, Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Comenencia, Leonardo Bacuna, Chong, Locadia.

Subs: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, Van Eijma, Bazoer, Roemeratoe, Martha, Felida, Antonisse, Hansen, Noslin, Gorre, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer.