Tunisia v Japan team news: Four changes for both sides

After the Netherlands’ impressive victory on Saturday, Japan will keen to keep pace with the Orange Army at the top of Group F with a positive result this morning.

Tunisia, who lost 5-1 to Sweden in their opening group game, have since sacked their manager. New boss Herve Renard begins his reign in Monterrey, Mexico.

Kick-off is at 5am BST.

TEAM NEWS

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu makes four changes to the side that held Netherlands to a 2-2 draw.

At the back, Kou Itakura ($4.5m) and former-Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu ($4.9m) come in for Shogo Taniguchi ($3.9m) and Tsuyoshi Watanabe ($4.3m).

Further forward, the injured Takefusa Kubo ($1.2%), who assisted last time out makes way; as does Daizen Maeda ($5.0m). Junya Ito ($5.0m) and Ao Tanaka ($5.0m) start in their place.

For Tunisia, Abdelmouhib Chamakh ($4.1m) is replaced in goal after scoring -2 Fantasy points against the Swedes. Aymen Dahmen ($3.9m) takes his place in goal.

Elsewhere, Dylan Bronn ($3.6m) comes into the defence; while Sebastian Tounekti ($4.4m) also plays.

LINE-UPS

Tunisia XI: Aymen Dahmen, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yan Valery, Ellyes Skhiri, Hannibal, Ali Abdi, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti, Anis Slimane.

Subs: Achouri, Arous, Ayari, Belhadj, Ben Hamida, Ben Hessen, Ben Ouanes, Chamakh, Chaouat, Chikhaoui, Elloumi, Gharbi, Khedira, Mastouri, Neffati.

Japan XI: Zion Suzuki, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka, Ayase Ueda

Subs: Goto, Hayakawa, Maeda, Nagatomo, Ogawa, Osako, Seko, Shiogai, Sugawara, Suzuki, Suzuki, Taniguchi, Watanabe.