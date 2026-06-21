World Cup Fantasy: Germany qualify – so does rotation follow?

Germany are not just through to the Round of 32 but guaranteed to be Group E winners following their last-gasp win over Cote d’Ivoire.
The Elephants were unfortunate to lose this contest but are still in a good position to progress, as minnows Curacao are their final group-stage opponents in Round 3.
We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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GERMANY 2-1 COTE D’IVOIRE
- Goals: Undav x2 | Kessie
- Assists: Amiri, Nmecha | Diallo
- Shot on target bonus: Undav
- Key tackle bonus: Nmecha
- Tackle bonus: Nmecha x2, Sangare x2, Oulai
- Top points scorers: Undav (14), Kessie (10), Nmecha (10), Diallo (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- As expected, Cote d’Ivoire posed much more of a test to Germany than Curacao did. Yes, Julien Nagelsmann’s side edged it on shots (16-9) and xG (1.83-1.23), but game-state has to be factored in: Cote d’Ivoire took a 30th-minute lead and Germany had to attack after that. The Elephants had chances to double their lead and, with the score at 1-1, substitute Simon Adingra ($5.6m) fluffed a glorious opportunity to win the game. Nationalmannshaft were perhaps fortunate to win this one.
- There wasn’t much joy for the German players that most of us backed in Round 1. Florian Wirtz ($7.5m) should have done better with two opportunities but took too long to get his shots away, although he was unlucky to see an assist denied when Nathaniel Brown‘s ($4.7m) low shot was well saved. Kai Havertz ($7.8m) blanked, too, but he was at least in the right positions: he had two close-range headed efforts, one excellently parried away, the other nodded wide. He also hooked over from the penalty spot in the first minute and put the ball in the net for a strike chalked off for a foul. ‘You’d be more worried if he wasn’t getting those chances’, as the old saying goes.
- Joshua Kimmich ($5.5m) did create a game-high three chances (including the corner that Havertz nodded wide), while it was from his set-piece that Yahia Fofana ($4.2m) fumbled the ball into the net. Again, the officials spotted a foul to rule that one out. Felix Nmecha ($5.6m), building on his impressive Round 1 display, also popped up with two shots and as many chances created, claiming not just an assist but also tackle bonus and key pass bonus. A real all-rounder.
- Will any of these players start in Round 3, however? Germany’s top spot is assured in Group E, so they have little to play for against Ecuador. It’s also worth pointing out that their Round-of-32 tie is just four days after their final group game, so you wouldn’t imagine that Nagelsmann would want to risk anyone important.
- And furthering the case for change was the impact that Germany’s substitutes made. Deniz Undav ($6.6m) emerged from the bench to haul again, scoring both of his nation’s goals. Fellow replacement Nadiem Amiri ($6.3m) crossed for the first of those strikes. Surely Jamie Leweling ($6.4m) deserves a shot over Leroy Sane ($7.4m), too, after another tepid display from the former Manchester City winger? Nagelsmann played it cool when asked if Undav (World Cup Fantasy’s leading scorer at the time of writing!) will start in Round 3, but bear in mind that this question was posed before Germany’s top spot was confirmed overnight:
Julian Nagelsmann on Deniz Undav: “He did great and scored two brilliant goals. He’s a striker who knows where the goal is”
• Could he start the next games?
Nagelsmann: “It’s possible. But he’s doing very well in his current role. It can go in both directions”
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2026
- One player who looks very likely to miss out in Round 3 is Nico Schlotterbeck ($5.3m), who came off at half-time. It doesn’t sound positive:
According to Nagelsmann, Nico Schlotterbeck is suspected to have sustained a ligament injury. ‘It’s not looking good’ – he will undergo scans for an exact diagnosis pic.twitter.com/WTKSutsggl
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2026
- While Germany are perhaps a team to avoid in Round 3 (rotated team, nothing to play, up against a solid defence), Cote d’Ivoire are a different prospect altogether. Curacao await, and Emerse Fae’s side need a point to ensure progression. Finishing second also probably means facing Norway or Senegal in the Round of 32, rather than a group winner if they fell into third.
- Fae’s tinkering is a bit off-putting: he made five changes to his starting XI here, promoting all five used substitutes in Round 1 to his starting XI. Still, there are players you’d expect to start regardless, such as the dangerous Yan Diomande ($5.9m). Again, his trickery and pace amounted to no attacking returns, but he’s created a team-best seven chances at the tournament so far, and really should have had an assist when Amad Diallo ($5.9m) fluffed a tap-in. To rub salt in the wounds, Amad got an assist for that botched attempt.
- Captain Franck Kessie ($5.9m) was on hand to gobble up the rebound from Amad and nearly added a second goal later. As a possible penalty taker, he’s another name to consider in Round 3.
- Wilfried Singo ($4.4m) will very likely be one defender out of contention against Curacao, as he pulled up with a hamstring injury. We await news on his prognosis.