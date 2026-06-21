World Cup Fantasy: Ueda’s 18-point haul + Tunisia out

Japan cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia, recording their biggest World Cup win in history and all but ensuring their place in the knockout stages.

The Samurai Blue controlled the contest from start to finish, while the heavy defeat brought Tunisia’s World Cup campaign to an end after another disappointing display.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

JAPAN 4-0 TUNISIA

Goals: Kamada, Ito, Ueda x2

Kamada, Ito, Ueda x2 Assists: Nakamura, Itakura, Sano, Ueda

Nakamura, Itakura, Sano, Ueda Tackle bonus: Tanaka

Tanaka Shots on target bonus: Ueda

Ueda Top points scorers: Ueda (18), Itakura (12), Ito (11), Kamada (11)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES