Dugout Discussion

Argentina v Austria team news: Molina in for Montiel

22 June 2026 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

After winning their respective Round 1 matches fairly comfortably, Argentina and Austria meet each other in Dallas.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

Should either side win, they’ll secure their qualification to the knockout rounds.

It’s also possible that we’ll know who the Group J winners are in the coming 12 hours or so:

  • If Argentina beat Austria and Jordan fail to beat Algeria, Argentina will be confirmed as Group J winners
  • If Austria beat Argentina and Algeria fail to beat Jordan, Austria will be confirmed as Group J winners

TEAM NEWS

There’s one change made by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, with Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) taking the place of Gonzalo Montiel ($4.3m). The latter had suffered a hamstring issue in the win over Algeria.

Julian Alvarez ($8.6m) has to again be content with a place among the substitutes.

There are three alterations for Austria, whose head coach, Ralf Rangnick, recalls Kevin Danso ($4.3m), Michael Gregoritsch ($6.0m) and Paul Wanner ($5.6m).

Sasa Kalajdzic ($6.0m), Philipp Lienhart ($4.3m) and Phillipp Mwene ($3.9m) drop out.

Despite scoring a penalty off the bench in Round 1, Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m) is once again on substitute duty.

Much of the Fantasy interest is with Scaloni’s side.

Austria’s most-picked player, Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), is in fewer squads than 11 different Argentina players! No surprise who is top of the ownership stakes in this contest…

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E Martínez, Molina, Romero, Li Martínez, Medina, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Messi, La Martínez.

Subs: Musso, Senesi, Tagliafico, Montiel, Paredes, Barco, Álvarez, Lo Celso, Rulli, Palacios, González, Simeone, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez.

Austria XI: A Schlager, Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer, Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Sabitzer, Wanner, Gregoritsch.

Subs: Affengruber, Arnautović, Grillitsch, Wiegele, Pentz, Kalajdzic, Lienhart, Mwene, Chukwuemeka, Ljubicic, Wimmer, Prass, Friedl, Svoboda, Schopf.

47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Vini C twist to Messi? 24pts total from Vini

    Have Mbappe and Kane left as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Twist.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did it

        Open Controls
  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Either 2-0, 2-1 or 1-1. Don't see Austria winning this.

    Open Controls
  3. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Pulled the trigger. Captain moved from Cucurella (20 pts) to Messi.

    Open Controls
    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Need added interest in the game.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah for 10 with Messi and Mbappe left I'd have definitely rolled.

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Vinny cap

    A stick
    B twist
    Have Mbappe Bruno Kane

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Lautaro seems injured.

    Open Controls
  6. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Penalty check for the sandwich tackle. Given.

    Open Controls
    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Taken by Messi - who else - and misses.

      Open Controls
      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Any deductions for a missed penalty?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Doesn’t say in the rules

          Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Messi to take?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      How is he so bad at pens

      Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Penalty kick for Argentina.

    Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    42 mins ago

    Big oof for the people that did Oyarzabal > Messi

    Open Controls
  10. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    When the best player in the world is as pants as me at penalties….

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      As good as Bruno? Mad that

      Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Missi

    Open Controls
  12. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Saved by the goalie.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sorry. Assumed.

      Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hahahaha Messi miss

    Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Messi messed it up

    Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Don't you get minus points for missing a pen?

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not in this game according to the rules. And only 3 points for saving a pen.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well well well... Messi owners/cappers got lucky there then.

        Open Controls
  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Austria the better side so far

    Open Controls
  17. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Those hard stop and kick penalties seem to go wide more often than not.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Give it to Lewy

      Open Controls
  18. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    What's Messi's EO in the WC fantasy game?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      25.9% owned. How many have as captain do? Assuming it's 80% of players then his EO would be 46.6%

      Open Controls
  19. JBG
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    No wonder I don't like that Mickey Mouse bunt

    Open Controls
  20. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Argentina struggling to have a sniff at Austria's goal

    Open Controls
  21. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Messi Moment. World Cup record scorer. Cappers rejoice.

    Open Controls
  22. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    1-0 Argentina.

    Open Controls
  23. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Medina assist yeah? If so, love that!

    Open Controls
  24. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Don't know what the Xg gods say, but for him, the probability of scoring that particular chance from that angle is higher than him scoring a pen.

    Open Controls
  25. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    That was more than just a Posch, that was a shoulder to chin style move…

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Those seated in the Posh seats missed it

      Open Controls
  26. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Messi just beat Neymer’s world record for rolls after a tackle, the magician… Greg

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Where did that ‘Greg’ come from, bizarre lol…

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4 rolls at least. I'll give it a 9.0.

      Open Controls
  27. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Nice rolling from Messi there.

    Open Controls
  28. JBG
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need at least one more goal from you Missi

    Open Controls
  29. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Someone brought along a Scotland flag, must be for Alexis Mac Allister

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.