Argentina v Austria team news: Molina in for Montiel

After winning their respective Round 1 matches fairly comfortably, Argentina and Austria meet each other in Dallas.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

Should either side win, they’ll secure their qualification to the knockout rounds.

It’s also possible that we’ll know who the Group J winners are in the coming 12 hours or so:

If Argentina beat Austria and Jordan fail to beat Algeria, Argentina will be confirmed as Group J winners

If Austria beat Argentina and Algeria fail to beat Jordan, Austria will be confirmed as Group J winners

TEAM NEWS

There’s one change made by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, with Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) taking the place of Gonzalo Montiel ($4.3m). The latter had suffered a hamstring issue in the win over Algeria.

Julian Alvarez ($8.6m) has to again be content with a place among the substitutes.

There are three alterations for Austria, whose head coach, Ralf Rangnick, recalls Kevin Danso ($4.3m), Michael Gregoritsch ($6.0m) and Paul Wanner ($5.6m).

Sasa Kalajdzic ($6.0m), Philipp Lienhart ($4.3m) and Phillipp Mwene ($3.9m) drop out.

Despite scoring a penalty off the bench in Round 1, Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m) is once again on substitute duty.

Much of the Fantasy interest is with Scaloni’s side.

Austria’s most-picked player, Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), is in fewer squads than 11 different Argentina players! No surprise who is top of the ownership stakes in this contest…

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E Martínez, Molina, Romero, Li Martínez, Medina, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Messi, La Martínez.

Subs: Musso, Senesi, Tagliafico, Montiel, Paredes, Barco, Álvarez, Lo Celso, Rulli, Palacios, González, Simeone, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez.

Austria XI: A Schlager, Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer, Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Sabitzer, Wanner, Gregoritsch.

Subs: Affengruber, Arnautović, Grillitsch, Wiegele, Pentz, Kalajdzic, Lienhart, Mwene, Chukwuemeka, Ljubicic, Wimmer, Prass, Friedl, Svoboda, Schopf.