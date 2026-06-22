Dugout Discussion

New Zealand v Egypt team news: Both sides unchanged

22 June 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Following the stalemate between Belgium and IR Iran earlier, the other two Group G teams meet in Vancouver.

If New Zealand or Egypt win this evening, the victor will go top of the group.

But no matter the result in Canada, all four teams in Group G will still be in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Kick-off at BC Place is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is as straightforward as it comes: both sides are unchanged.

It’s no surprise, really, with the two nations exceeding expectations with draws against higher-ranked nations in Round 1.

Neither side is particularly well represented in FIFA World Cup Fantasy squads. Indeed, every player on show tonight qualifies for Scouting Bonus – even Mohamed Salah ($10.0m). The Liverpool legend features in 4.7% of Fantasy teams.

Here are the other most popular picks from tonight’s two countries:

LINE-UPS

New Zealand XI: Crocombe, Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, McCowatt, Singh, Just, Wood.

Egypt XI: Shobier, Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh, Lasheen, Attia, Ziko, Salah, Ashour, Marmoush.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    29 mins ago

    Surman goal
    Payne assist

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  2. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    This American commnetry is so poor that I am watchng the match with TV muted.

    Open Controls
  3. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Salah Just wide.

    Open Controls

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