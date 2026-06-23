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Jordan v Algeria team news: Ait-Nouri + Mahrez start

23 June 2026 2 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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After suffering round 1 defeats, both Jordan and Algeria are battling to stay in the competition.

Argentina sealed top spot in the group earlier on thanks to a 2-0 win over second-placed Austria.

Algeria should have the edge in this one, 29th in the FIFA rankings with Jordan in 68th. Certainly Algeria have the greater World Cup experience, this being their fifth appearance in FIFA’s showpiece competition while Jordan are making their debut.

Kick-off in San Francisco is at 04:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Former Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m) makes his first start at this year’s World Cup having come on as a sub in the defeat to Argentina.

He’s joined in the starting line-up by current Man City player Rayan Ait-Nouri ($4.9m).

Budget-friendly forward Ali Olwan ($4.2m) scored in the 3-1 reverse to Austria, adding to the nine goals he bagged during qualification.

And with the real Messi inspiring his country to back-to-back victories, the ‘Jordanian Messi’ – aka Mousa Al-Tamari ($5.6m) – could prove equally pivotal to Jordan’s own modest ambitions.

LINE-UPS

Jordan XI: Yazeed Abulaila, Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Husam Abu Dahab, Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Ali Olwan, Mousa Tamari

Subs: N. Bani Attiah, A. Al Fakhouri, M. Abu Hasheesh, A. Jamous, M. Abu Zraiq, O. Fakhoury, R. Ayed, I. Sa’deh, M. Abu Al Nadi, S. Obaid, M. Taha, S. Al Rosan, A. Al Azaizeh, M. Al Daoud, A. Badawi

Algeria XI: Luca Zidane, Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Farès Chaïbi

Subs: M. Mastil, O. Benbot, A. Abada, M. Tougai, Z. Belaid, H. Aouar, A. Hadj Moussa, A. Benbouali, J. Hadjam, N. Bentaleb, A. Boulbina, Y. Titraoui, F. Ghedjemis, S. Chergui

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. sunzip14
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any predictions?

    Algeria 2-1 Jordan for me.

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    1. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think Algeria win this... 4-0!

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