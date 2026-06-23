Norway v Senegal team news: Both sides unchanged

There’s going to be some overlap in today’s two Group I matches, with France v Iraq overrunning due to a weather-related interruption.

That looks set to get back underway at 1am BST.

Meanwhile, Norway v Senegal kicks off at the same time.

TEAM NEWS

It’s straightforward team news from the New York New Jersey Stadium, where delays are also possible due to storms in the area.

Both Norway and Senegal are unchanged for their meeting on the east coast.

Just two players are owned by more than 5% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy managers in New Jersey: Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) and Erling Haaland ($10.5m).

Even those two have suffered a small ownership drop since Round 1, however, with Norway’s easiest-on-paper fixture now in the rearview mirror.

A win for Stale Solbakken’s side ensures their place in the Round of 32.

Should Senegal emerge victorious, they’ll leapfrog Norway into second in Group I.

LINE-UPS

Norway XI: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes, Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland.

Senegal XI: E Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, I Gueye, P Gueye, I Sarr, Camara, Mane, Jackson.