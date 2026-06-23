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Portugal v Uzbekistan team news: Dias in, Bernardo out

23 June 2026 77 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The second wave of World Cup group matches – Round 2 in Fantasy terms – concludes this evening with four more fixtures.

We begin with Portugal v Uzbekistan, which kicks off at 18:00 BST.

Roberto Martinez’s side are sitting in third after a disappointing Round 1 draw with DR Congo, so won’t be mathematically assured of progress to the knockout rounds even with a win tonight.

Uzbekistan are point-less after their World Cup debut defeat to Colombia, meanwhile. A loss to Portugal won’t end their tournament unless DR Congo beat Colombia in the later Group K game.

TEAM NEWS

Martínez makes two changes to his starting XI, both involving Manchester City players (only just).

Ruben Dias ($5.0m), who wasn’t fit in Round 1, comes in for Tomas Araujo ($4.1m) at centre-half.

In midfield, Bernardo Silva ($7.8m), who will leave City to join Real Madrid in July, drops down to the bench. Joao Felix ($6.5m) replaces him.

Despite criticism of his performances from the terraces, the media and beyond, Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) keeps his place up top.

Uzbekistan’s head coach, Fabio Cannavaro, makes three alterations, meanwhile.

There’s a change between the sticks as Abduvokhid Nematov ($4.0m) ousts Utkir Yusupov ($3.9m).

Odiljon Khamrobekov ($5.3m) and Aziz G’aniev ($5.3m) also come into the side for Akmal Mozgovoy ($4.7m) and Oston Urunov ($5.6m).

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s fixture:

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo, Vitinha, Neves, Felix, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Sá, Rui Silva, Semedo, Araújo, Dalot, Inácio, Samú Costa, Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Neves, Ramos, Trincão, Leão, Guedes, Conceição

Uzbekistan XI: Nematov, Ashurmatov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Nasrullaev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Karimov, G’aniev, Fayzullaev, Shomurodov.

Subs: Yusupov, Ergashev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Eshmurodov, Ulmasaliyev, Urozov, Mozgovoy, Iskanderov, Jiyanov, Urunov, Khamdamov, Esanov, Amanov, Sergeev.

77 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    137 goals so far…average of three per game…highest for this number of games at this stage…

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    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      To be expected with the expansion of the 1st round and lower quality of some teams.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A bit unusual. Didn't expect this amount of goals. Good for the gambling troop.

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fcking lol... Neto won't get scout points now, would've got it if not subbed before 60pts. Oh well.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You were in my thoughts the moment Martinez subbed him off. Happy he did though since I held off the move to get him in

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Was so pleased with myself when he got that adisst, thinking he will surely outscore Bruno now with those extra points. Guess not. But replacing Bruno with Neto allowed me to bring in Vini, Messi, Mbappe and Kane.

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  3. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Canceloff

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