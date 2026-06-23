Portugal v Uzbekistan team news: Dias in, Bernardo out

The second wave of World Cup group matches – Round 2 in Fantasy terms – concludes this evening with four more fixtures.

We begin with Portugal v Uzbekistan, which kicks off at 18:00 BST.

Roberto Martinez’s side are sitting in third after a disappointing Round 1 draw with DR Congo, so won’t be mathematically assured of progress to the knockout rounds even with a win tonight.

Uzbekistan are point-less after their World Cup debut defeat to Colombia, meanwhile. A loss to Portugal won’t end their tournament unless DR Congo beat Colombia in the later Group K game.

TEAM NEWS

Martínez makes two changes to his starting XI, both involving Manchester City players (only just).

Ruben Dias ($5.0m), who wasn’t fit in Round 1, comes in for Tomas Araujo ($4.1m) at centre-half.

In midfield, Bernardo Silva ($7.8m), who will leave City to join Real Madrid in July, drops down to the bench. Joao Felix ($6.5m) replaces him.

Despite criticism of his performances from the terraces, the media and beyond, Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) keeps his place up top.

Uzbekistan’s head coach, Fabio Cannavaro, makes three alterations, meanwhile.

There’s a change between the sticks as Abduvokhid Nematov ($4.0m) ousts Utkir Yusupov ($3.9m).

Odiljon Khamrobekov ($5.3m) and Aziz G’aniev ($5.3m) also come into the side for Akmal Mozgovoy ($4.7m) and Oston Urunov ($5.6m).

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s fixture:

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo, Vitinha, Neves, Felix, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Sá, Rui Silva, Semedo, Araújo, Dalot, Inácio, Samú Costa, Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Neves, Ramos, Trincão, Leão, Guedes, Conceição

Uzbekistan XI: Nematov, Ashurmatov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Nasrullaev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Karimov, G’aniev, Fayzullaev, Shomurodov.

Subs: Yusupov, Ergashev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Eshmurodov, Ulmasaliyev, Urozov, Mozgovoy, Iskanderov, Jiyanov, Urunov, Khamdamov, Esanov, Amanov, Sergeev.