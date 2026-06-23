World Cup Fantasy: Haaland + Sarr braces, Ryerson injury

Norway booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging past Senegal in a thrilling 3-2 contest.

Despite a late push from the African nation, Norway held firm to secure all three points and confirm their progression to the Round of 32.

NORWAY 3-2 SENEGAL

Goals: Pederson, Haaland x2 | Sarr x2

Pederson, Haaland x2 | Sarr x2 Assists: Odegaard, Berg | Mane, Jackson

Odegaard, Berg | Mane, Jackson Tackle bonus: Mane

Mane Shots on target bonus: Haaland | Sarr

Haaland | Sarr Top points scorers: Sarr (15), Haaland (13), Pederson (10

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