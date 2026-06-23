World Cup Fantasy: Mahrez returns + Jordan exit

Jordan looked set for a famous victory after taking the lead against Algeria, but the North African side produced a second-half comeback to win 2-1 and keep their World Cup hopes alive.
The result did, however, end Jordan’s chances of progression.
The debutants defended resolutely for long periods and created chances of their own, but Algeria’s pressure eventually paid off with two late goals to turn the match around and claim all three points.
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ALGERIA 2-1 JORDAN
- Goals: Al-Rashdan | Benbouali, Gouiri
- Assists: Tamari | Mahrez, Bensebaini
- Tackle bonus: Al-Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh
- Shots on target bonus: Gouiri, Benbouali, Maza
- Top points scorers: Al-Rashdan (11), Gouiri (10), Benbouali (9)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- The overall statistics told a very different story to the scoreline. Algeria dominated possession, generated three times the xG (expected goals), produced more than twice as many attempts on goal and won nine more corners than Jordan.
- The first half proved much more even. Both sides generated similar xG, created the same number of big chances and produced a comparable number of attempts on goal.
- Jordan headed into the break with the advantage. A misplaced pass from Algeria gifted them possession high up the pitch. Mousa Al Tamari ($5.6m) found space to shoot, although he mishit his effort. Fortunately for Jordan, the ball rolled perfectly into the path of Nizar Al-Rashdan ($4.9m), who curled a superb finish with the outside of his right boot into the near corner. Outside of that goal, and a big chance that Al-Rashdan later missed, neither player managed to make another significant impact.
- Not even veteran winger Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m) could inspire Algeria during the opening 45 minutes. He wasted an excellent one-on-one opportunity early in the match but eventually made amends after the break. His corner found substitute Ahmed Benbouali ($4.2m), who powered home the equaliser. Even so, Mahrez’s overall display lacked conviction and he came off just seven minutes after providing the assist.
- Algeria continued to pile on the pressure. Another corner eventually produced the winner. Ramy Bensebaini ($4.4m) won the initial header, and although his effort lacked power, the loose ball bounced kindly inside the six-yard box for Amine Gouiri ($6.2m) to bundle home from close range. Gouiri was one of Algeria’s standout performers, finishing with a goal, two shots on target and one key pass.
- Jordan’s defeat confirmed their elimination, while Argentina had already secured top spot in the group. That leaves little riding on the final group match for either side, although Jordan’s defensive struggles may encourage Fantasy managers to target Argentina’s attackers.
- Meanwhile, Algeria and Austria both head into Round 3 on three points, setting up a winner-takes-all clash for a place in the knockout stages. It promises to be one of the toughest matches of the round to predict.