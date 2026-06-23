World Cup Fantasy: Mahrez returns + Jordan exit

Jordan looked set for a famous victory after taking the lead against Algeria, but the North African side produced a second-half comeback to win 2-1 and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The result did, however, end Jordan’s chances of progression.

The debutants defended resolutely for long periods and created chances of their own, but Algeria’s pressure eventually paid off with two late goals to turn the match around and claim all three points.

ALGERIA 2-1 JORDAN

Goals: Al-Rashdan | Benbouali, Gouiri

Al-Rashdan | Benbouali, Gouiri Assists: Tamari | Mahrez, Bensebaini

Tamari | Mahrez, Bensebaini Tackle bonus: Al-Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh

Al-Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh Shots on target bonus: Gouiri, Benbouali, Maza

Gouiri, Benbouali, Maza Top points scorers: Al-Rashdan (11), Gouiri (10), Benbouali (9)

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