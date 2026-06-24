6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 3

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As the second round of Group Stage fixtures nears its conclusion, it’s time for the next tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This tournament runs from 24 to 28 June.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Brahim Diaz have seen their share prices increase in recent days. However, Bukayo Saka is trending downwards after his non-appearance against Croatia.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from moments like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created. But be careful – some negative actions are also punished.

Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.

and build an eight-man squad. Player values are currently between 0.99 and 7.86 Gold per share , ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised.

, ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised. Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).

(provided you own 100+ shares of that individual). In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 3

So, with Matchday 3 about to commence, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 3.00 per share

Dutch attacker Gakpo is currently this Matchday’s second-highest scorer (234 points) thanks to two goals and an assist versus Sweden.

He’s collected five shots on target – each is rewarded with 10 SR points here – and now gets to face Tunisia, a nation that has just been thrashed 5-1 and 4-0.

Ronald Koeman’s lot can still progress in first, second or third place.

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire) – 2.01 per share

Meanwhile, the Ivorian scored in his Matchday 1 cameo appearance (143 points) and, when rewarded with a start against Germany, assisted the opening goal.

But because they went on to lose that match, Les Éléphants have the promise of needing to get a result against Curacao, arguably the strongest upcoming fixture, on paper.

That means Amad should begin the match.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) – 2.00 per share

Accumulating 38 shots past Egypt and Iran is good, yet all Belgium have to their name is an own goal.

Next up is New Zealand, the lowest-ranked World Cup participant, according to FIFA’s rankings.

So far, the Aston Villa midfielder has delivered four shots, one on target and created six for others, making three tackles as well.

Brahim Diaz (Morocco) – 2.02 per share

Sticking in midfield, Diaz has been a good source of points so far, following 78 with 101. That’s because he’s assisted both Morocco goals at this tournament, alongside four shots that haven’t yet gone in.

As the order of Group C’s top three is still up for grabs, the 2022 semi-finalists should put out a strong lineup versus the already-eliminated Haiti.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – 3.05 per share

Not only that, Les Grenadiers remain goalless, so grabbing teammate Hakimi should bring at least a clean sheet, like against Scotland.

Of course, we all know about this full-back’s attacking tendencies, delivering 44 goals and 64 assists over the last seven club seasons.

But the 27-year-old has quickly racked up five shots and four creative moments here. Perhaps he’s on the verge of a 12th international strike.

Unai Simon (Spain) – 3.93 per share

Finally, a safe-looking stopper. One of three teams to have not conceded in their first two matches, Spain have the lowest expected goals conceded (0.37) tally.

Matchday 3 gifts them an out-of-sorts Uruguay, as the European champions seek to secure first place in Group H.