Colombia v DR Congo team news: both sides unchanged

Colombia take on DR Congo in the final match of round 2, the first time these two sides have ever met on the international stage.

The Colombians are unchanged after winning their opening match in Group K as are the Congolese, who secured a draw against group favourites Portugal in their round 1 encounter.

Kick off at the Estadio Guadalajara is at 03:00 BST

TEAM NEWS

Former Liverpool player Luis Diaz ($8.1m) got his World Cup campaign underway with a goal and an assist, justifying his position at the most-selected player from either side. His 17.6 per cent ownership will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Also crossing above the crucial five per cent threshold is Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz ($4.6m), who remains as buccaneering for his country as he is for his club, scoring in the win over Uzbekistan.

For DR Congo, he may have been warming the bench at Newcastle towards the end of the domestic season but Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) showed no signs of rustiness against the Portuguese, scoring his first goal in any competition since January.

Former West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku ($4.2m) supplied the assist for Wissa’s goal and took all four of his side’s corners, highlighting his potential at both ends of the pitch. DR Congo proved a tough nut to crack in qualifying, only once in 13 matches did they concede more than one goal.

LINE-UPS

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez

Subs: D. Ospina, A. Montero, S. Arias, K. Castano, R. Rios, J. Carrascal, J. Cordoba, Y. Mina, J. Portilla, W. Ditta, J. Hernandez, J. Quintero, J. Campaz, D. Machado, A. Gomez

DR Congo XI: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

Subs: T. Fayulu, M. Epolo, D. Batubinsika, N. Mbuku, B. Cipenga, T. Bongonda, G. Kakuta, J. Kayembe, M. Elia, N. Sadiki, A. Tshibola, C. Pickel, F. Mayele, S. Banzal, G. Kalulu