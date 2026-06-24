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Colombia v DR Congo team news: both sides unchanged

24 June 2026 4 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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Colombia take on DR Congo in the final match of round 2, the first time these two sides have ever met on the international stage.

The Colombians are unchanged after winning their opening match in Group K as are the Congolese, who secured a draw against group favourites Portugal in their round 1 encounter.

Kick off at the Estadio Guadalajara is at 03:00 BST

TEAM NEWS

Former Liverpool player Luis Diaz ($8.1m) got his World Cup campaign underway with a goal and an assist, justifying his position at the most-selected player from either side. His 17.6 per cent ownership will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Also crossing above the crucial five per cent threshold is Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz ($4.6m), who remains as buccaneering for his country as he is for his club, scoring in the win over Uzbekistan.

For DR Congo, he may have been warming the bench at Newcastle towards the end of the domestic season but Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) showed no signs of rustiness against the Portuguese, scoring his first goal in any competition since January.

Former West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku ($4.2m) supplied the assist for Wissa’s goal and took all four of his side’s corners, highlighting his potential at both ends of the pitch. DR Congo proved a tough nut to crack in qualifying, only once in 13 matches did they concede more than one goal.

LINE-UPS

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez

Subs: D. Ospina, A. Montero, S. Arias, K. Castano, R. Rios, J. Carrascal, J. Cordoba, Y. Mina, J. Portilla, W. Ditta, J. Hernandez, J. Quintero, J. Campaz, D. Machado, A. Gomez

DR Congo XI: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

Subs: T. Fayulu, M. Epolo, D. Batubinsika, N. Mbuku, B. Cipenga, T. Bongonda, G. Kakuta, J. Kayembe, M. Elia, N. Sadiki, A. Tshibola, C. Pickel, F. Mayele, S. Banzal, G. Kalulu

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4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    3 FTs
    A. I.Sarr (IRQ) + V.Junior (SCO) + Riad (HAI)
    B. Gakpo (TUN) + Mane (IRQ) + Diop (HAI)

    Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Do we think Kane starts against Panama? Also tempted to punt on Rashford, surely he gets a start over Gordon ?

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  3. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Fifa world cup fantasy is more exciting than fpl.

    And I think the main difference is we can have the likes of Haaland Messi Mbappe all in one team + a good midfield/defence containing the likes of Vinicius , and high ceiling cheap players like Saibari etc
    In FPl , if we bought Salah and/or Haaland , we would have no budget left for rest of the players and would end up buying really cheap ones which was not at all exciting since they hardly scored .
    On top of that if the likes of Salah/Haaland blanked in your team , your whole weekend was ruined.
    And secondly transfers , in FIFA World Cup fantasy , one gets to make a lot of transfers + in game substitutions which ensures you have multiple chances to score points . More often than not , you can pick a player who plays a weak team .
    In fpl since there is only 1 transfer + no in game substitutions , difficult fixtures can hardly be avoided.
    And finally captaincy , 1 bad captain choice can be changed and it keeps you hooked and anticipating where greater returns are possible.
    I strongly feel fpl should incorporate all these changes form FIFAWCF .

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    1. Totalfootball
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      TLDR :
      Fpl needs more transfers .
      Captaincy changes .
      In game substitutions .

      To avoid being a bore fest .

      Open Controls

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