Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 captains

Fantasy managers have the option to change their captain multiple times in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, if your captain blanks or does not deliver a satisfactory number of points, you can ‘twist’, giving you lots of opportunities to get it right each round.

As per the rules…

With this in mind, it’s worth having a look at the best captaincy prospects.

Below, we’ve put together an at-a-glance guide to Round 3, so you can identify who the top armband options are in each group.

There are only 12 slots in Round 3, rather than 24, as each group has two matches kicking off simultaneously.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 3 – AT-A-GLANCE CAPTAINS GUIDE

Wed 24 June Thu 25 June Fri 26 June Fixtures BOSNIA v Qatar (20:00)



Scotland v BRAZIL (23:00) South Africa v KOREA REPUBLIC (02:00)



Curacao v IVORY COAST (21:00) Tunisia v NETHERLANDS (00:00)



PARAGUAY v Australia (03:00)



Norway v FRANCE (20:00) Captaincy suggestion Edin Dzeko ($6.1m, FWD)



Vinicius Junior ($10.0m, MID) Son Heung-min ($7.4m, FWD)



Yan Diomande ($5.9m, FWD) Cody Gakpo ($7.7m, FWD)



Julio Enciso ($6.6m, MID)



Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, FWD)

Sat 27 June Sun 28 June Fixtures Uruguay v SPAIN (01:00)



New Zealand v BELGIUM (04:00)



Panama v ENGLAND (22:00) Colombia v PORTUGAL (00:30)



Jordan v ARGENTINA (03:00) Captaincy suggestion Lamine Yamal ($10.0m, MID)



Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m, MID)



Harry Kane ($10.5m, FWD) Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m, MID)



Lionel Messi ($10.0m, FWD) *Times in British Summer Time (BST)

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 3 – BEST CAPTAINS

Harry Kane ($10.5m) sits at the top of our expected points (xPts) projections in Round 3.

England failed to beat Ghana earlier this week, so Thomas Tuchel may not be able to rest his key players against Panama on Saturday.

As the Three Lions’ primary offensive threat, penalty taker Kane could easily haul.

However, there are plenty of other captaincy opportunities before that.

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) faces Scotland later tonight, having already notched a couple of times this summer.

Morocco players are another consideration in Group C, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if someone like Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) or Ismail Saibari ($6.8m) outscored the Brazilian, given the opposition (Haiti).

Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) is third for xPts in Round 3, but opponents Iran undoubtedly have the tools to make life difficult for Egypt. Instead, Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) takes on New Zealand, who have conceded five times in two matches.

If you want to target the worst defences, Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) v Qatar and Yan Diomande ($5.9m) v Curacao are both high-upside options.

Remember, we’ll get to see the Bosnia and Herzegovina line-up prior to the deadline.

Above: Teams sorted by highest xGA at the World Cup

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m)/Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m), Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) should all be under consideration, even if the latter could have his minutes managed, given that Argentina have already qualified as group winners.

A Senegal attacker like Sadio Mane ($7.6m), Ismaila Sarr ($6.2m) or Nicolas Jackson ($6.7m) should also be in the mix if you believe Norway will make life difficult for Mbappe.