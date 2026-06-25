Group A team news: Son + Raul benched

Group A reaches it conclusion with South Africa v South Korea and the Czech Republic v Mexico.

Hosts Mexico are already confirmed as group winners, having beaten the only other side that could also reach six points, South Korea.

The South Koreans need a point to confirm second place while South Africa and the Czech Republic have to win to stay in the competition.

Both matches will get underway at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mexico make five changes to the team that faced South Korea in round 2, with Raul Jimenez (£7.0m) among those rotated to the bench.

Julian Quinones ($5.6m), who scored the first goal in this World Cup, gets another chance to impress, however.

Former Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m) starts as the Czech Republic look to get out of the group stages for the first time since 1990, when as Czechoslovakia they reached the quarter finals in Italy.

The underwhelming Son Heung-Min ($7.4m) drops to the bench for South Korea with his place in starting XI taken by another Wolves player, Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m).

South Africa, meanwhile, will have to make do without the suspended Teboho Mokoena (£4.3m). The scorer of his country’s only goal so far in the tournament picked up yellow cards in each of his first two matches, triggering an automatic suspension.

In terms of ownership, only the budget-friendly Raul Rangel (£3.9m), the Mexican goalkeeper, is selected by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers.

LINE-UPS

South Africa XI: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Thalente Mbatha, Yaya Sithole, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa

Subs: S. Chaine, R. Goss, T. Matuludi, K. Ndamane, T. Moremi, L. Foster, I. Rayners, S. Kabini, N. Sibisi, J. Adams, O. Makhanya, K. Sebelebele, B. Cross

South Korea XI: Seung-gyu Kim, Han-beom Lee, Min-jae Kim, Gi-hyuk Lee, Young-woo Seol, Seung-ho Paik, In-beom Hwang, Tae-seok Lee, Kang-in Lee, Hee-chan Hwang, Hyeon-gyu Oh

Subs: B. Song, H. Jo, T. Kim, H. Son, G. Cho, J. Lee, W. Cho, M. Kim, J. Park, J. Bae, H. Yang, J. Castrop, J. Kim, J. Eom, D. Lee

Czech Republic XI: Matej Kovar, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, Vladimír Coufal, Michal Sadílek, Lukas Cerv, David Doudera, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky, Adam Hlozek

Subs: J. Stanek, L. Hornicek, D. Zima, S. Chaloupek, V. Darida, P. Schick, J. Kuchta, M. Chytil, L. Provod, T. Chory, J. Zeleny, T. Soucek, A. Sojka, H. Sochurek

Mexico XI: Raúl Rangel, Jorge Sánchez, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Mateo Chávez, Gilberto Mora, Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Martínez Ayala, Julián Quiñones

Subs: C. Acevedo, F. Ochoa, J. Vasquez, E. Lira, A. Fidalgo, R. Jimenez, A. Vega, S. Gimenez, A. Gonzalez, O. Pineda, O. Vargas, C. Huerta, J. Gallardo, L. Chavez, B. Gutierrez