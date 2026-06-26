Group I team news: Haaland one of 10 Norway changes, Saliba rested

Friday night brings the final round of Group I encounters, where Norway and France are meeting in Boston to decide top spot.

Meanwhile, the winner of Senegal v Iraq in Toronto will have a chance of third-place progression.

Both matches get underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

By making 10 changes to his starting lineup, head coach Stale Solbakken is hinting that he doesn’t think the match is winnable.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are rested in this overhaul, as only Fredrik Aursnes keeps his place. Julian Ryerson is on the bench, too.

Opponents France bring in Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni and Desire Doue for William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot and Bradley Barcola.

Elsewhere, there are five Senegal switches. Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Gueye and Nicolas Jackson step aside for Mory Diaw, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Habib Diarra and Ibrahim Mbaye.

As for Iraq, Hussein Ali, Aymen Hussein, Zaid Tahseen and Zaid Ismael are on the bench. In come Ali Al Hamadi, Frans Putros, Ali Jasim and Rebin Sulaka.

LINE-UPS

Norway XI: Selvik; Aursnes, Ostigard, Falchener, Bjorkan; Thorsvtedt, Berg, Aasgaard; Bobb, Stand Larsen, Schjelderup

Subs: Nyland, Tangvik, Moller Wolfe, Ajer, Langas, Heggem, Ryerson, Holmgren Pedersen, Odegaard, Thorsby, Berge, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa, Hauge

France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Koné; Doué, Olise, Dembélé; Mbappé

Subs: Samba, Risser, Konate, Digne, L Hernandez, Gusto, Saliba, Rabiot, Kante, Cherki, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Mateta, Akliouche, Thuram

Senegal XI: Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs; I Gueye, H Diarra; I Sarr, L Camara, Mane; Mbaye

Subs: Y Diouf, A Mendy, Koulibaly, E Diouf, M Sarr, I Ndiaye, P Gueye, P Sarr, Ciss, Diao, Dieng, C Ndiaye, B Ndiaye, Jackson

Iraq XI: Basil; Putros, Sulaka, Hashim, Doski; Jasim, Al Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al Hamadi, Bayesh

Subs: Talib, Hassan, Maknzi, H Ali, Younis, Saadoun, Tahseen, Sher, Yakob, Ismael, Yousif, Hussein, Farji, M Ali, Amyn