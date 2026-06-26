Dugout Discussion

Group I team news: Haaland one of 10 Norway changes, Saliba rested

26 June 2026 87 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Friday night brings the final round of Group I encounters, where Norway and France are meeting in Boston to decide top spot.

Meanwhile, the winner of Senegal v Iraq in Toronto will have a chance of third-place progression.

Both matches get underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

By making 10 changes to his starting lineup, head coach Stale Solbakken is hinting that he doesn’t think the match is winnable.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are rested in this overhaul, as only Fredrik Aursnes keeps his place. Julian Ryerson is on the bench, too.

Opponents France bring in Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni and Desire Doue for William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot and Bradley Barcola.

Elsewhere, there are five Senegal switches. Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Gueye and Nicolas Jackson step aside for Mory Diaw, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Habib Diarra and Ibrahim Mbaye.

As for Iraq, Hussein Ali, Aymen Hussein, Zaid Tahseen and Zaid Ismael are on the bench. In come Ali Al Hamadi, Frans Putros, Ali Jasim and Rebin Sulaka.

LINE-UPS

Norway XI: Selvik; Aursnes, Ostigard, Falchener, Bjorkan; Thorsvtedt, Berg, Aasgaard; Bobb, Stand Larsen, Schjelderup

Subs: Nyland, Tangvik, Moller Wolfe, Ajer, Langas, Heggem, Ryerson, Holmgren Pedersen, Odegaard, Thorsby, Berge, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa, Hauge

France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Koné; Doué, Olise, Dembélé; Mbappé

Subs: Samba, Risser, Konate, Digne, L Hernandez, Gusto, Saliba, Rabiot, Kante, Cherki, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Mateta, Akliouche, Thuram

Senegal XI: Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs; I Gueye, H Diarra; I Sarr, L Camara, Mane; Mbaye

Subs: Y Diouf, A Mendy, Koulibaly, E Diouf, M Sarr, I Ndiaye, P Gueye, P Sarr, Ciss, Diao, Dieng, C Ndiaye, B Ndiaye, Jackson

Iraq XI: Basil; Putros, Sulaka, Hashim, Doski; Jasim, Al Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al Hamadi, Bayesh

Subs: Talib, Hassan, Maknzi, H Ali, Younis, Saadoun, Tahseen, Sher, Yakob, Ismael, Yousif, Hussein, Farji, M Ali, Amyn

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

87 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Half time quiz
    I hope my facts are correct but
    Man City have the most players at the World Cup with 16
    Followed by Chelsea with 14
    Man Utd are joint 3rd tied with which other Premier League team on 12 ?
    More than Real Madrid ,Barcelona ,PSG , Bayern & both Milan clubs combined .

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Half the German team is from bayern. Atleast 8 or more for sure

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Plus kane olise diaz n jackson stanisic ito . germans.. bayern have surely 16 or more players this wc

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      And surely atleast 10+ players from psg

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        You could be correct
        It looks like I may have picked up some dodgy info
        But name the Premier League team tied with Man Utd with 12 players at the World Cup

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Arsenal seems the obvious one. Else liverpool

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          1. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Surprisingly
            Crystal Palace !

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  2. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    We could have germany vs france in round of 16 if both win r32

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  3. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    What are senegal doing? I hope they are good in mathematics and know 1-0 win will prob

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Will probably not be enough

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I bought Mané... They don't know what hit them.

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    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah with this result they would be in trouble.

      4-5 to 0 needed to get 5th on tve

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Actually 3-0 would be enough.

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  4. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Would you recommend captaining palmer in gw4 ahead of bruno or haaland? palmer blank in 2024/2025 vs leicester and southampton both at home and both recently promoted sides. He was fully fit for those matches. I have my doubts.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Jaysus, wait until into to July to be bothered anyway

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol enjoy the wc. 1000s of things can happen between now and gw4 in pl

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  5. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Penalty for Norway. Haaland watches on.

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  6. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Saved.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sloppy step up.

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  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Maignan saves the penalty

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  8. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Strnd Larson soooo casual!

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  9. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    8 mins ago

    JFC JSL

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  10. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Senegal 2-0

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sarr goal
      Camara assist

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    2. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sarr goal machine

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      1. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        And assist, 3-0

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    3. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could play England.

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  11. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mane gonna do anything?

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