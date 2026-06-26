Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: Ecuador qualify + Brown injury latest

26 June 2026 11 comments
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Ecuador booked their place in the round of 32 in dramatic fashion, after coming from behind to beat Germany 2-1.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ECUADOR 2-1 GERMANY

  • Goals: Angulo, Plata| Sane
  • Assists: Vite, Rodriguez | Wirtz
  • Tackle bonus: Vite, Caicedo, Franco
  • Top points scorers: Angulo (10), Vite (10), Sane (10), Plata (8), Wirtz (5)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • Germany controlled possession in New Jersey, but Ecuador created the superior chances. Die Mannschaft could only muster 0.65 expected goals (xG), compared to Ecuador’s 1.50.  
  • Germany had already qualified as group winners, yet Julian Nagelsmann opted to make only two alterations to his starting XI, both enforced. Antonio Rüdiger ($5.5m) and David Raum ($4.9m) came in for the injured Nico Schlotterbeck ($5.3m) and Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m).
  • Schlotterbeck is ruled out for the rest of the World Cup, but Brown is only carrying a minor injury. His exclusion from Round 3 appeared to be precautionary:

“He’s doing well, training was good today, I think he can play on Monday.” – Julian Nagelsmann on Nathaniel Brown

  • Denis Undav ($6.6m) remained on the bench, only appearing for the final 30 minutes. As we head into the round of 32, Julian Nagelsmann seems keen to use him only as an impact substitute.
  • As for Ecuador, they made two alterations from the side that drew 0-0 with Curacao in Round 2. Pervis Estupinan ($4.8m) and Jordy Alcivar ($4.9m) made way for Joel Ordonez ($3.9m) and Nilson Angulo ($6.0m).
  • In a frantic first half, Leroy Sane’s ($7.4m) early opener from Florian Wirtz’s ($7.5m) clever pass was quickly cancelled out by Angulo’s excellent equaliser. Having failed to score in their first two matches, it was Ecuador’s first goal of the 2026 World Cup!
  • Then, Gonzalo Plata ($5.6m) made himself a hero, netting a scrambled winner in the 77th minute.
  • With qualification as group winners already secured, it’s fair to say that Germany weren’t quite at it here. Of course, it was a dead rubber for Nagelsmann’s men, but even so, you’d still expect to see a bit more from them, given the strength of the first XI.
  • In a lacklustre display, Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) went relatively close, while Kai Havertz ($7.8m) was denied a penalty by VAR and had a header saved. However, Ecuador defended really well in a well-deserved victory.

“We have to learn that after a good start and an early lead, we can play with more composure instead of suddenly switching positions too much. There was too much freestyle. We just need to be more patient and stay a bit more structured in our positions. We’re giving the ball away too often, at some point it becomes difficult.” – Julian Nagelsmann

  • In contrast, Ecuador moved the ball quickly and caused Germany all sorts of problems. Pedro Vite ($5.2m) was superb, delivering the assist for Angulo’s equaliser. He also racked up nine tackles, earning three extra points.
  • Ecuador’s victory leaves them third in Group E, but with four points, they are guaranteed to qualify for the round of 32.
  • The result is bad news for Scotland as it reduces their chances of qualifying as one of the best third-place finishers.
  • As for Germany, they will play a yet to be decided third place team in the round of 32.
11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. daniscouts
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Loved that performance from Ecuador!! So much energy and aggression, and finally getting some nice attacking patterns going.

      Going to be a tough cookie for either Mexico or England (or whoever else can get them).

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        They're very used to the heat and playing at altitude too. Hopefully they don't get Mexico so both of them could use that advantage to progress to last 16.

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        1. daniscouts
            3 mins ago

            Agreed. I'm always rooting for these kinds of teams to go on a run.

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      2. daniscouts
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Twist captaincy from Guler on 10p?

          My upcoming captains would be: Mané > Hany > Kane > L.Diaz

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            13 mins ago

            I'd probably twist but it can easily lose you a few points.

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            1. daniscouts
                just now

                Yeah, I'm leaning towards twisting cause it's more fun like that. I'd be very surprised if I lose more than 6 points. 1 goal + 60min is at least 7 points.

                Also have Mbappe who is probably a better choice than Mané. I'll wait for the line-ups before deciding. Could be a highscoring game as Norways defence is suspect, but could also be a bore if both teams are happy to have a rest and not risk injuries etc.

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          2. -GK22-
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            43 mins ago

            Gakpo fail

            Captain Mane or Mbappe?

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            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              2 mins ago

              If Mbappe starts him for sure.

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          3. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Would you take Diomande's 7 points or sub for KDB?

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          4. Fantasy123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Any idea what a 'good' rank looks like? I'm assuming 8k is pretty good but no idea how many people even play this version??

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          5. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            I wasn't keen on Getting Morrocco or Holland players, but the upside of Hakimi vs Dumfries is you are guaranteed a +2 for one of the players.

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