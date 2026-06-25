World Cup Fantasy: Manzambi again + Davies injury latest

Switzerland secured top spot in World Cup Group B by defeating Canada, who finished in second place.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

“Alphonso will be ready. You know, we thought about Alphonso, but we were like trying to just manage him and not put him in a situation where we felt like he would be at danger. But he should be ready for the next match.” – Jesse Marsch on Alphonso Davies