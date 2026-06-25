World Cup Fantasy: Manzambi again + Davies injury latest

Switzerland secured top spot in World Cup Group B by defeating Canada, who finished in second place.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
SWITZERLAND 2-1 CANADA
- Goals: Vargas, Manzambi | Promise
- Assists: Manzambi, Embolo | Saliba
- Shot on target bonus: Embolo | Promise
- Top points scorers: Manzambi (13), Vargas (10), Jaquez (9), Promise (9), Embolo (8), Saliba (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Canada recorded more shots and a slightly higher expected goals (xG) tally, but Switzerland were more clinical with their chances.
- Murat Yakin made four changes for Switzerland, with Round 2 heroes Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) and Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) among the new starters. Silvan Widmer ($4.2m), Michel Aebischer ($5.9m), Fabian Rieder ($6.2m) and Dan Ndoye ($6.8m) dropped to the bench.
- As for Canada, they made two alterations to the team that thumped Qatar: Mathieu Choiniere ($5.3m) and Nathan Saliba ($5.1m) in for Stephen Eustaquio ($5.0m) and the injured Ismael Kone ($6.0m).
- It wasn’t the best first 45 minutes in Vancouver, with a real lack of quality from both teams. Still, Breel Embolo ($7.5m) should probably have put Switzerland in front, but Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) stood firm.
- Just a minute after the restart, Manzambi crossed for Vargas to score the opener. Manzambi then powered home a second shortly after. Embolo supplied the assist, his third attacking return in as many matches. He ended the round on eight points, having also banked shot on target/scouting bonuses.
- Manzambi looked very, very sharp on Wednesday and has now produced 28 points in Rounds 2 and 3.
- Canada pulled a goal back thanks to substitute Promise David ($5.4m), who finished really well after a nice passing move.
- Choiniere’s deliveries from set-pieces were a threat, while his central midfield partner Saliba was superb and supplied the assist for Promise. Jonathan David ($7.0m), however, was much quieter, with Switzerland’s centre-backs restricting him to two shots.
- Canada’s star man, Alphonso Davies ($4.9m), was only fit enough to be named on the bench again. But in his post-match interview, Jesse Marsch said he should be ready to play in the round of 32:
“Alphonso will be ready. You know, we thought about Alphonso, but we were like trying to just manage him and not put him in a situation where we felt like he would be at danger. But he should be ready for the next match.” – Jesse Marsch on Alphonso Davies
- Having failed to beat Switzerland, Canada will have to play their knockout matches in the United States, rather than on home turf.
- Canada will now take on South Africa in the round of 32, which should lead to increased interest in their assets.
- Switzerland go into the other side of the draw and will play a third-placed team.