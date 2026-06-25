Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: $4.2m forward impresses + Bosnia’s shaky defence

25 June 2026 12 comments
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Bosnia and Herzegovina took third spot in World Cup Group B after beating Qatar 3-1 in Washington.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 3-1 QATAR

  • Goals: Alajbegovic, Mahmic | Al Haydos
  • Own goals: Abunada
  • Assists: Basic, Dzeko, Hadzikadunic | Edmilson
  • Tackle bonus: Fathy
  • Top points scorers: Alajbegovic (9), Mahmic (8), Al Haydos (8), Dzeko (7), Basic (7), Edmilson (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • Bosnia outshot their opponents by 14 to nine, but Qatar created three ‘big chances’ and recorded a slightly higher expected goals (xG) tally (0.77 to 0.64).
  • Sergej Barbarez made four changes from Round 2, with full-back Amar Dedic ($4.3m) benched due to injury. 40-year-old centre-forward Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) continued up top.
  • Bosnia started very well, with Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m) and Ivan Sunjic ($5.1m) both denied by the Qatar goalkeeper.
  • They did score shortly after, however, thanks to a Karim Alajbegovic ($4.2m) stunner. The 18-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg and has been linked with a move to Arsenal, was Bosnia’s clear standout performer, with two key passes in addition to his goal.
  • Dzeko later forced an own goal, before substitute Ermin Mahmic ($4.2m) netted late on. Remember, Mehmic also came off the bench to score in Round 2.

“We have a lot of young players and I truly do believe that this national team has just begun and the next World Cup will be their true, own World Cup.” – Sergej Barbarez on Karim Alajbegovic and Ermin Mahmic

  • Dzeko almost scored, but his low strike hit the post. However, he was replaced shortly after the hour mark for the second consecutive match, blunting his Fantasy value.
  • At the other end of the pitch, Bosnia looked pretty ropey at the back. Hassan Al Haydos ($4.6m) scored for Qatar, and they ended the first-half well on top, even striking the post. The fact that Julen Lopetegui’s men seemed to have so much space every time they went forward will be a real concern for Bosnia ahead of the round of 32.
  • Nikola Katic ($3.8m), a semi-popular Wildcard pick, was forced off in the second half.
  • Bosnia finish third in Group B, but with four points, are in a great position to qualify for the knockouts. From there, they are likely to face the USA in the round of 32.
  • Qatar have been eliminated from the tournament.
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best booster for R32?

    A. Clean Sheet Shield
    B. Qualification Booster

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Could be A also depending on how you assemble your team:

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    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      Qualification for me

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    3. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I might go B, easier to predict among all knockout rounds and variety of options

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  2. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Kimmich to start?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes please
      Predictions are not in favour though

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Margot Brobbey.

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Germany won't rotate "much", Nagelsmann wants to preserve team chemistry:

    https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/germany-won-t-rotate-dead-010000431.html
    https://bulinews.com/ecuador-germany-preview-team-news-and-predicted-lineups
    https://bulinews.com/nagelsmann-confirms-duo-start-against-ecuador-undav-the-bench-again

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Probably going to end 0-0

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Maybe.

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Tunisia v Netherlands might be postponed.
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/soccer/worldcup/2026/06/25/storms-threaten-netherlands-tunisia-world-cup-kansas-city/90688698007/

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