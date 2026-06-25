World Cup Fantasy: $4.2m forward impresses + Bosnia’s shaky defence

Bosnia and Herzegovina took third spot in World Cup Group B after beating Qatar 3-1 in Washington.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 3-1 QATAR
- Goals: Alajbegovic, Mahmic | Al Haydos
- Own goals: Abunada
- Assists: Basic, Dzeko, Hadzikadunic | Edmilson
- Tackle bonus: Fathy
- Top points scorers: Alajbegovic (9), Mahmic (8), Al Haydos (8), Dzeko (7), Basic (7), Edmilson (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Bosnia outshot their opponents by 14 to nine, but Qatar created three ‘big chances’ and recorded a slightly higher expected goals (xG) tally (0.77 to 0.64).
- Sergej Barbarez made four changes from Round 2, with full-back Amar Dedic ($4.3m) benched due to injury. 40-year-old centre-forward Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) continued up top.
- Bosnia started very well, with Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m) and Ivan Sunjic ($5.1m) both denied by the Qatar goalkeeper.
- They did score shortly after, however, thanks to a Karim Alajbegovic ($4.2m) stunner. The 18-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg and has been linked with a move to Arsenal, was Bosnia’s clear standout performer, with two key passes in addition to his goal.
- Dzeko later forced an own goal, before substitute Ermin Mahmic ($4.2m) netted late on. Remember, Mehmic also came off the bench to score in Round 2.
“We have a lot of young players and I truly do believe that this national team has just begun and the next World Cup will be their true, own World Cup.” – Sergej Barbarez on Karim Alajbegovic and Ermin Mahmic
- Dzeko almost scored, but his low strike hit the post. However, he was replaced shortly after the hour mark for the second consecutive match, blunting his Fantasy value.
- At the other end of the pitch, Bosnia looked pretty ropey at the back. Hassan Al Haydos ($4.6m) scored for Qatar, and they ended the first-half well on top, even striking the post. The fact that Julen Lopetegui’s men seemed to have so much space every time they went forward will be a real concern for Bosnia ahead of the round of 32.
- Nikola Katic ($3.8m), a semi-popular Wildcard pick, was forced off in the second half.
- Bosnia finish third in Group B, but with four points, are in a great position to qualify for the knockouts. From there, they are likely to face the USA in the round of 32.
- Qatar have been eliminated from the tournament.