World Cup Fantasy: $4.2m forward impresses + Bosnia’s shaky defence

Bosnia and Herzegovina took third spot in World Cup Group B after beating Qatar 3-1 in Washington.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 3-1 QATAR

Goals: Alajbegovic, Mahmic | Al Haydos

Alajbegovic, Mahmic | Al Haydos Own goals: Abunada

Abunada Assists: Basic, Dzeko, Hadzikadunic | Edmilson

Basic, Dzeko, Hadzikadunic | Edmilson Tackle bonus: Fathy

Fathy Top points scorers: Alajbegovic (9), Mahmic (8), Al Haydos (8), Dzeko (7), Basic (7), Edmilson (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Bosnia outshot their opponents by 14 to nine, but Qatar created three ‘big chances’ and recorded a slightly higher expected goals (xG) tally (0.77 to 0.64).

Sergej Barbarez made four changes from Round 2, with full-back Amar Dedic ($4.3m) benched due to injury. 40-year-old centre-forward Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) continued up top.

($4.3m) benched due to injury. 40-year-old centre-forward ($6.1m) continued up top. Bosnia started very well, with Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m) and Ivan Sunjic ($5.1m) both denied by the Qatar goalkeeper.

($6.2m) and ($5.1m) both denied by the Qatar goalkeeper. They did score shortly after, however, thanks to a Karim Alajbegovic ($4.2m) stunner. The 18-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg and has been linked with a move to Arsenal, was Bosnia’s clear standout performer, with two key passes in addition to his goal.

($4.2m) stunner. The 18-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg and has been linked with a move to Arsenal, was Bosnia’s clear standout performer, with two key passes in addition to his goal. Dzeko later forced an own goal, before substitute Ermin Mahmic ($4.2m) netted late on. Remember, Mehmic also came off the bench to score in Round 2.

“We have a lot of young players and I truly do believe that this national team has just begun and the next World Cup will be their true, own World Cup.” – Sergej Barbarez on Karim Alajbegovic and Ermin Mahmic