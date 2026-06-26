World Cup Fantasy: Elanga scores again + Hien injury

Group F concluded with a mutually beneficial 1-1 draw in Dallas, as Japan and Sweden secured progression to the knockout stage in second and third place.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

JAPAN 1-1 SWEDEN

Goals: Maeda | Elanga

Maeda | Elanga Assists: Doan | Gyokeres

Doan | Gyokeres Shot on target bonus: Elanga, Isak

Elanga, Isak Tackle bonus: Maeda, Tanaka

Maeda, Tanaka Saves bonus: Suzuki

Suzuki Top points scorers: Maeda (11), Elanga (10), Doan (7)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

In response to the 5-1 Netherlands defeat, Sweden made three alterations: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom ($3.7m), Elliot Stroud ($4.7m) and Anthony Elanga ($5.8m) replaced Kristoffer Nordfeldt ($3.9m), Jesper Karlstrom ($5.6m) and Benjamin Nygren ($4.9m).

($3.7m), ($4.7m) and ($5.8m) replaced ($3.9m), ($5.6m) and ($4.9m). Japan also made three lineup changes, as Takehiro Tomiyasu ($4.9m), Kaishu Sano ($4.9m) and Junya Ito ($5.0m) made way for Ayumu Seko ($3.8m), Yukinari Sugawara ($4.4m) and Daizen Maeda ($5.0m).

The highlight of a quiet first half saw a well-worked attack end up at Keito Nakamura ‘s feet ($5.5m), resulting in Zetterstrom’s superb low save.

‘s feet ($5.5m), resulting in Zetterstrom’s superb low save. Also of note were a couple of early substitutions. Soon after receiving a yellow card, Isak Hien ($4.1m) seemingly picked up a hamstring injury. He’s since been ruled out of the World Cup. Ko Itakura ($4.5m) was withdrawn due to discomfort.

($4.1m) seemingly picked up a hamstring injury. He’s since been ruled out of the World Cup. ($4.5m) was withdrawn due to discomfort. Putting Sugawara at right wing-back allowed Fantasy defender Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) to play ‘out of position’ in one of the number ten slots, which paid off during the 56th-minute opener.

($5.1m) to play ‘out of position’ in one of the number ten slots, which paid off during the 56th-minute opener. A one-two between Doan and Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) saw the former’s through ball be coolly dispatched by Maeda.

($7.0m) saw the former’s through ball be coolly dispatched by Maeda. But the equaliser came just six minutes later: a stunning Elanga curler from the corner of the box. That’s now four Sweden goals from outside the penalty area, which no team has achieved since Brazil in 2026. Is this maintainable?

In his first World Cup start, the Newcastle United winger has scored in successive matches.

Graham Potter’s side were better from that point onwards. Defensive dithering led to Alexander Isak ($8.0m) picking up a loose ball and shooting, saved well by Zion Suzuki ($4.3m), who soon beat away an Elanga effort.

($8.0m) picking up a loose ball and shooting, saved well by ($4.3m), who soon beat away an Elanga effort. Right at the end, Suzuki reacted brilliantly to Isak’s near-post header by pushing it onto the crossbar. Both Elanga and Isak received an extra point for racking up two shots on target.

The full-time whistle confirmed both teams’ spot in the next round, though an upset Elanga was seen thumping the ground. Apparently, he wasn’t aware that third place was good enough!