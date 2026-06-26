World Cup Fantasy: More joy for Brobbey, Dumfries + van Dijk

Goals from Brian Brobbey ($5.7m) and Jan Paul van Hecke ($4.3m) helped the Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 in Kansas City, securing top spot in Group F.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

TUNISIA 1-3 NETHERLANDS

Goals: Mastouri | Brobbey, van Hecke

Mastouri | Brobbey, van Hecke Own goals: Skhiri

Skhiri Assists: Mejbri | Dumfries, van Dijk, Reijnders

Mejbri | Dumfries, van Dijk, Reijnders Shots on target bonus: Mastouri

Mastouri Tackles bonus: Gharbi

Gharbi Saves bonus: Dahmen | Verbruggen

Dahmen | Verbruggen Most points for the Netherlands: van Hecke (11), Brobbey (9), Reijnders (7), Dumfries (5), van Dijk (5)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Ronald Koeman made one change from the Netherlands’ impressive 5-1 win over Sweden, replacing Micky van de Ven ($5.1m) with Nathan Ake ($5.0m).

($5.1m) with ($5.0m). Naming him and Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) on the bench was likely influenced by the duo being close to suspension.

($5.3m) on the bench was likely influenced by the duo being close to suspension. Tunisia’s four tweaks brought in Rani Khedira, Amine Ben Hamida, Ismael Gharbi and Hazem Mastouri for Dylan Bronn, Omar Rekik, Elias Saad and Sebastian Tounekti.

With the North Africans already eliminated, the only question was whether the Dutch would top Group F and, by the seven-minute mark, they answered by going 2-0 up.

First, a low Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) cross led to Ellyes Skhiri turning the ball past his own goalkeeper.

($5.7m) cross led to turning the ball past his own goalkeeper. That’s now three assists for highly-selected Dumfries, who didn’t shoot versus either Japan or Sweden but racked up four attempts here, two from around the six-yard box.

Brian Brobbey cemented his first-team spot by scoring again, hanging around at the back post to convert a free-kick that Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m) headed across.

cemented his first-team spot by scoring again, hanging around at the back post to convert a free-kick that ($5.5m) headed across. Surprisingly, his three goals have come from only four shots, playing a mere 154 minutes.

However, investing in a Dutch defender is complicated. Attacking returns are arriving, but they’ve conceded in every match, gifting 36 attempts and 15 shots on target to opponents.

Bart Verbruggen ($4.7m) found himself gaining save points, a slight consolation after Hazem Mastouri thwarted clean sheet hopes.

($4.7m) found himself gaining save points, a slight consolation after thwarted clean sheet hopes. Soon after, the copycat Netherlands headed in a corner for themselves. Jan Paul van Hecke flicked Tijani Reijnders ‘ ($6.5m) set-piece corner backwards and into the top corner, restoring their two-goal lead.

flicked ‘ ($6.5m) set-piece corner backwards and into the top corner, restoring their two-goal lead. There was still time for a Reijnders lob to hit the crossbar, and the Manchester City midfielder played well here. Three shots, two on target and four key passes.