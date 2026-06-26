Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: More joy for Brobbey, Dumfries + van Dijk

26 June 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Goals from Brian Brobbey ($5.7m) and Jan Paul van Hecke ($4.3m) helped the Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 in Kansas City, securing top spot in Group F.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

TUNISIA 1-3 NETHERLANDS

  • Goals: Mastouri | Brobbey, van Hecke
  • Own goals: Skhiri
  • Assists: Mejbri | Dumfries, van Dijk, Reijnders
  • Shots on target bonus: Mastouri
  • Tackles bonus: Gharbi
  • Saves bonus: Dahmen | Verbruggen
  • Most points for the Netherlands: van Hecke (11), Brobbey (9), Reijnders (7), Dumfries (5), van Dijk (5)

TEAM STATS

World Cup Fantasy: 13

SCOUT NOTES

  • Ronald Koeman made one change from the Netherlands’ impressive 5-1 win over Sweden, replacing Micky van de Ven ($5.1m) with Nathan Ake ($5.0m).
  • Naming him and Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) on the bench was likely influenced by the duo being close to suspension.
  • Tunisia’s four tweaks brought in Rani Khedira, Amine Ben Hamida, Ismael Gharbi and Hazem Mastouri for Dylan Bronn, Omar Rekik, Elias Saad and Sebastian Tounekti.

  • With the North Africans already eliminated, the only question was whether the Dutch would top Group F and, by the seven-minute mark, they answered by going 2-0 up.
  • First, a low Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) cross led to Ellyes Skhiri turning the ball past his own goalkeeper.
  • That’s now three assists for highly-selected Dumfries, who didn’t shoot versus either Japan or Sweden but racked up four attempts here, two from around the six-yard box.
  • Brian Brobbey cemented his first-team spot by scoring again, hanging around at the back post to convert a free-kick that Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m) headed across.
  • Surprisingly, his three goals have come from only four shots, playing a mere 154 minutes.

  • However, investing in a Dutch defender is complicated. Attacking returns are arriving, but they’ve conceded in every match, gifting 36 attempts and 15 shots on target to opponents.
  • Bart Verbruggen ($4.7m) found himself gaining save points, a slight consolation after Hazem Mastouri thwarted clean sheet hopes.
  • Soon after, the copycat Netherlands headed in a corner for themselves. Jan Paul van Hecke flicked Tijani Reijnders‘ ($6.5m) set-piece corner backwards and into the top corner, restoring their two-goal lead.
  • There was still time for a Reijnders lob to hit the crossbar, and the Manchester City midfielder played well here. Three shots, two on target and four key passes.

  • It’s probably worth mentioning that the Netherlands are unlucky with the Round of 32 draw. One of four group winners who must face a runner-up rather than a third-placed nation, their ‘reward’ for coming first is a long trip to face 2022 semi-finalists Morocco. A mouthwatering tie for neutrals.
  • Whoever wins that will get Canada or South Africa in the Round of 16.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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