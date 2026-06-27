Group L team news: England make five changes

Group L of the FIFA World Cup comes to a head this evening, with three nations still in with a chance of top spot.

England are the favourites to finish first, with a clash against eliminated Panama to come this evening.

Ghana or even Croatia could still pip the Three Lions to the summit of the group, should results go their way.

England and Ghana are already assured of progress to the Round of 32, while Croatia just need a point to join them.

Kick-off in this evening’s first double-header is at 22:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

England boss Thomas Tuchel is the busiest manager in the group, making five changes.

Two are dictated by fitness issues, with Reece James ($5.2m) and Declan Rice ($7.0m) making way.

Left-back Djed Spence ($4.5m) and wingers Noni Madueke ($6.1m) and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) also drop out.

In come Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) at full-back, Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) into a more attack-minded midfield, and Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) and Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) on the flanks.

As for Panama, Fidel Escobar ($3.8m) and Jorge Gutierrez ($3.5m) replace Jiovany Ramos ($3.5m) and Cesar Blackman ($3.7m).

It’s three changes apiece in the other Group L match.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol ($5.0m), Marco Pasalic ($5.3m) and Petar Musa ($5.1m) make way for Nikola Vlasic ($6.1m), Petar Sucic ($4.2m) and Ante Budimir ($6.8m).

Ghana’s alterations see Derrick Luckassen ($3.7m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m) replace Nathan Opoku ($3.8m), Inaki Williams ($5.9m) and Caleb Yirenkyi ($4.7m).

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Anderson, Bellingham, Rogers, Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Subs: Rice, Stones, Dean Henderson, Trafford, Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Burn, Mainoo, Gordon, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney, Spence.

Panama XI: Mosquera, Andrade, Cordoba, Escobar, Gutierrez, Murillo, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Harvey, Barcenas, Martinez, Tomas Rodriguez.

Subs: Mejia, Samudio, Blackman, Farina, Carrasquilla, Diaz, Ramos, Davis, Fajardo, Waterman, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis, Londono, Miller.

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Kovacic, Modric, Vlasic, Baturina, Petar Sucic, Budimir, Perisic.

Subs: Pandur, Kotarski, Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Moro, Kramaric, Mario Pasalic, Jakic, Fruk, Matanovic, Luka Sucic, Vuskovic, Marco Pasalic, Erlic, Musa.

Ghana XI: Asare, Adjetey, Mensah, Luckassen, Senaya, Partey, Sibo, Semenyo, Owusu, Ayew, Sulemana.

Subs: Ati-Zigi, Anang, Seidu, Yirenkyi, Mumin, Fatawu, Thomas-Asante, Baah, Baba, Opoku, Williams, Boakye, Oppong, Nuamah, Adu.