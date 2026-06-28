In this article, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares some top tips ahead of the Round of 32 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

Obay is one of the best all-around Fantasy managers out there. He has four top 500 finishes in UCL Fantasy (including 84th this season!), a second-place Euro Fantasy finish and six top 10k FPL ranks.

The group stage is behind us, and now the FIFA World Cup truly begins.

For the first time in World Cup history, the knockout phase features a staggering 32 teams, creating an entirely new challenge for Fantasy managers. While there are more nations and more matches than ever before, one crucial rule remains unchanged: you’re still limited to three players per nation.

1. PLAY THE NEW CHIPS IN THE NEXT TWO ROUNDS

My first piece of advice is straightforward: play the two new chips immediately.

Use the Qualification Booster in the Round of 32, followed by the Clean Sheet Shield Booster in the Round of 16. Why? Because these are the rounds when predicting outcomes is easiest. As the tournament progresses, the margins become finer, the fixtures become tougher, and forecasting which teams will advance becomes significantly more difficult.

Maximising these chips while the path is still relatively clear gives you the highest probability of success.

2. LOOK AT THE LONGER-TERM KNOCKOUT BRACKET

One mistake many managers make is focusing solely on the next match. Instead, take a close look at the knockout bracket. The best Fantasy assets are those that combine an attractive immediate fixture with a favourable path through the tournament.

Argentina tick both boxes. Not only do they have a highly appealing Round of 32 tie, but their side of the bracket also means they are unlikely to face one of the tournament’s heavyweights until the semi-finals. That makes loading up on Argentine players a smart strategy, giving you the opportunity to target immediate returns while also investing in assets that have every chance of staying in your squad for several rounds.

3. THERE’S STILL ROOM FOR A SHORT-TERM PUNT OR TWO

That said, Fantasy football is still about scoring points now. In short-format Fantasy games, waiting for the perfect long-term pick can sometimes cost you immediate returns. If there’s an opportunity to capitalise on a favourable fixture, don’t be afraid to take it – even if it means bringing in a player for just one round before moving them on.

Germany are the perfect example. Their group stage performances have hardly inspired confidence, and there’s every chance they could face France in the Round of 16. Understandably, many managers will overlook them because of that.

But before worrying about a potential meeting with France, they first face Paraguay in the Round of 32. This is a fixture that offers genuine Fantasy potential. If you believe Germany can deliver in that match, there’s nothing wrong with targeting their players for one week, collecting the points, and transferring them out afterwards.

4. CHOOSE YOUR GOALKEEPERS WISELY

Finally, don’t underestimate the importance of your goalkeeper selection.

From this stage onwards, it’s worth choosing one goalkeeper from each side of the knockout bracket. Spend a few minutes studying the bracket and identify two reliable goalkeepers with realistic paths through their respective halves.

It may not be the most exciting decision you make this week, but it could save you a transfer exactly when you need it most.

The knockout rounds demand a different mindset from the group stage. Every transfer becomes more valuable, every fixture matters more, and balancing short-term gains with long-term planning becomes the key to success. Use your chips while predictability is still on your side, study the bracket as carefully as the fixtures themselves, and don’t be afraid to target one-week opportunities. Best of luck, everyone!