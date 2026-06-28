World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 4 top tips for the Round of 32

28 June 2026 32 comments
milanista10 milanista10
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In this article, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares some top tips ahead of the Round of 32 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

Obay is one of the best all-around Fantasy managers out there. He has four top 500 finishes in UCL Fantasy (including 84th this season!), a second-place Euro Fantasy finish and six top 10k FPL ranks.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Wirtz + Salah double-up 4

The group stage is behind us, and now the FIFA World Cup truly begins.

For the first time in World Cup history, the knockout phase features a staggering 32 teams, creating an entirely new challenge for Fantasy managers. While there are more nations and more matches than ever before, one crucial rule remains unchanged: you’re still limited to three players per nation.

1. PLAY THE NEW CHIPS IN THE NEXT TWO ROUNDS

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My first piece of advice is straightforward: play the two new chips immediately.

Use the Qualification Booster in the Round of 32, followed by the Clean Sheet Shield Booster in the Round of 16. Why? Because these are the rounds when predicting outcomes is easiest. As the tournament progresses, the margins become finer, the fixtures become tougher, and forecasting which teams will advance becomes significantly more difficult.

Maximising these chips while the path is still relatively clear gives you the highest probability of success.

2. LOOK AT THE LONGER-TERM KNOCKOUT BRACKET

World Cup Fantasy: 4

One mistake many managers make is focusing solely on the next match. Instead, take a close look at the knockout bracket. The best Fantasy assets are those that combine an attractive immediate fixture with a favourable path through the tournament.

Argentina tick both boxes. Not only do they have a highly appealing Round of 32 tie, but their side of the bracket also means they are unlikely to face one of the tournament’s heavyweights until the semi-finals. That makes loading up on Argentine players a smart strategy, giving you the opportunity to target immediate returns while also investing in assets that have every chance of staying in your squad for several rounds.

3. THERE’S STILL ROOM FOR A SHORT-TERM PUNT OR TWO

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That said, Fantasy football is still about scoring points now. In short-format Fantasy games, waiting for the perfect long-term pick can sometimes cost you immediate returns. If there’s an opportunity to capitalise on a favourable fixture, don’t be afraid to take it – even if it means bringing in a player for just one round before moving them on.

Germany are the perfect example. Their group stage performances have hardly inspired confidence, and there’s every chance they could face France in the Round of 16. Understandably, many managers will overlook them because of that.

But before worrying about a potential meeting with France, they first face Paraguay in the Round of 32. This is a fixture that offers genuine Fantasy potential. If you believe Germany can deliver in that match, there’s nothing wrong with targeting their players for one week, collecting the points, and transferring them out afterwards.

4. CHOOSE YOUR GOALKEEPERS WISELY

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Finally, don’t underestimate the importance of your goalkeeper selection.

From this stage onwards, it’s worth choosing one goalkeeper from each side of the knockout bracket. Spend a few minutes studying the bracket and identify two reliable goalkeepers with realistic paths through their respective halves.

It may not be the most exciting decision you make this week, but it could save you a transfer exactly when you need it most.

The knockout rounds demand a different mindset from the group stage. Every transfer becomes more valuable, every fixture matters more, and balancing short-term gains with long-term planning becomes the key to success. Use your chips while predictability is still on your side, study the bracket as carefully as the fixtures themselves, and don’t be afraid to target one-week opportunities. Best of luck, everyone!

32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Might be wrong here or remembering wrong, but was the last few WC playoffs like this as well? With only one kick off for the first day?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Just checked, 2 matches per day every round up until semis.

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    So who are the best two GKs, taking into account point 4 above?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'm going Crepeau and Martinez below, they're at opposite ends of the bracket.

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Probably 2 of Alisson, Pickford, Martinez and maybe Freese(for this round only).

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    3. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      Many thanks both…

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What do you not like in this draft?

    Martinez Crepeau
    Ream DSantos Medina Cucurella Munoz
    Wirtz KDB Vini Dembele LDiaz
    Mbappe Haaland Messi

    0.0m itb

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Very nice, team full of big hitters…

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Quickie
    The official game don't explain further.
    Can players score points during extra time?

    Thanks

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    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yes! Only penalty shootout doesnt count.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        So you can lose your CS in extra time also?

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        1. fenixri
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yes

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          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Thanks. That quite interesting

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  5. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Final team, please rmt.

    Freese Martinez
    Cucurella Molina Johnston(CAD) Konsa Dest
    Vini Dembele L.Diaz Wirtz Manzambi
    Haaland Mbappe Messi

    Gl everyone, no time anymore for tinkering 🙂

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looks good. Similar to my team above. GL!

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    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haaland and Wirtz are good rd32 punts but may not make it past rd16. I would drop Freese

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      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Not punts but shouts lol

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      2. fenixri
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Since I dont have wc anymore I am incline to keep Wirtz aganst France. France is strong but Germany will score.

        Haaland and Johnston are 2 planned transfers to Kane and L.Martinez. Ihave 1mil itb.

        Only real dillema is Haaland or Kane. I expect CIV-Nor to be muh more opened game than Eng-Congo.

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  6. kundzio
      54 mins ago

      Guys need your opinion on my team.
      Martinez - Freese
      Dest - Cucurella- Munoz - Molina- Fougerolles
      Manzambi - Yamal- Vini - Dembele - Saliba
      Mbappe - Messi - Halland

      I think about Trossad or Wirtz. What do you think?

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    • Kroenius
        51 mins ago

        What do y'all think about this diff heavy draft. I've still got my wc and planning on using it R16 or QF. Not sure which chip to play,still got all except 12th men
        GK: Kobel/Livakovic
        Def: Davies/Tah/Doan/Robinson/Molina
        Mid: Trossard/Saka/Odegaard/Pulisic/Luis Diaz
        Fwd: Messi/Mbappe/Kane

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I'd play one of Qualification Booster or CS Shield this RD

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      • TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Final decision until my team is locked in is Nmecha or Manzambi, who is the better option here folks?!

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Manzambi more attacking, but there is a small risk that he doesn't start.

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        2. Kroenius
            just now

            If you think Germany against France is a 50/50 game or more favorable for Germany, get Nmecha. Otherwise,I'd get Manzambi

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        3. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Round of 32 matches confirmed:

          South Africa v Canada
          Brazil v Japan
          Germany v Paraguay
          Netherlands v Morocco
          Ivory Coast v Norway
          France v Sweden
          Mexico v Ecuador
          England v DR Congo
          Belgium v Senegal
          United States v Bosnia & Herzegovina
          Spain v Austria
          Portugal v Croatia
          Switzerland v Algeria
          Australia v Egypt
          Argentina v Cape Verde
          Colombia v Ghana

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          1. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Needed to be done.

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        4. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Matchups as brackets wise:

          Germany v Paraguay
          France v Sweden

          South Africa v Canada
          Netherlands v Morocco

          Portugal v Croatia
          Spain v Austria

          United States v Bosnia & Herzegovina
          Belgium v Senegal

          Brazil v Japan
          Ivory Coast v Norway

          Mexico v Ecuador
          England v DR Congo

          Argentina v Cape Verde
          Australia v Egypt

          Switzerland v Algeria
          Colombia v Ghana

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        5. Yankee Toffee
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Qual booster in play. 0 itb

          Malignan, Martinez
          DSantos, Medina, Cucu, Munoz, Freeman
          Vini, Dembele, Bellingham, Diaz, Manzambi
          Messi, Mbappe, Kane

          Tried to choose teams looking forward to future rounds and max qual booster Def could use some work. Cheers for any suggestions

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        6. patrickhatrick
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          why lack of spain players in people’s drafts???

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          1. Yankee Toffee
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Personally, def looks good and I have Cucu but they have tough fixtures in the bracket and no clear attacker from a fantasy standpoint besides maybe Oyarbazal but too many other desirable forwards.

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            1. Yankee Toffee
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Fantasy standpoint means Yamal for example is a great player but has only returned once (one goal) in three games

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            2. patrickhatrick
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              ive gone Simon, Llorente and Oyazabal

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