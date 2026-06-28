World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams to target based on odds

28 June 2026 29 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was completed on Sunday morning, so thoughts turn to the knockout rounds.

Managers in the official Fantasy game now get unlimited transfers. Make them count, however, as the allowance drops back down from the Round of 16 onwards:

TOURNAMENT STAGEALLOCATION
Before the Round of 32Unlimited free transfers
Before the Round of 164 free transfers
Before the Quarter-finals4 free transfers
Before the Semi-finals5 free transfers
Before the Final6 free transfers

So, attempting to second-guess who will make it through the World Cup knockout rounds will be key when setting up your Round of 32 team. That goes especially so if you have no Wildcard remaining.

Remember, too, that the new Qualification Booster gives you +2 points for every player that makes it through to the next round.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the bookmakers’ odds for each country’s chances of qualifying for each subsequent round. We’ve stopped at the semi-finals, as even those who lose in the last four will still play in the ‘final’ round (aka the third-place play-off).

If you don’t know your Cabo Verdes from your Cote d’Ivoires, this should give you a guide as to the teams to target.

BOOKIES’ ODDS FOR EACH ROUND

We’ve divided the odds below into four tables, reflecting the four quarters of the draw.

Teams highlighted in bold are the bookies’ favourites to make it through to the next round.

FIRST QUARTER

TeamTo reach the last 16To reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Germany81.1%35.0%19.0%
Paraguay18.9%4.2%1.3%
France84.2%55.6%42.7%
Sweden15.8%5.2%2.5%
South Africa27.1%5.4%1.3%
Canada72.9%22.8%5.7%
Netherlands62.0%45.7%19.0%
Morocco38.0%26.1%8.5%

SECOND QUARTER

TeamTo reach the last 16To reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Portugal68.2%30.2%20.2%
Croatia31.8%8.3%3.9%
Spain86.4%52.5%38.4%
Austria13.6%9.0%3.6%
USA81.1%45.7%15.2%
Bosnia-Herzegovina18.9%5.7%1.8%
Belgium62.5%34.9%12.1%
Senegal37.5%13.7%4.8%

THIRD QUARTER

TeamTo reach the last 16To reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Brazil71.8%45.6%25.1%
Japan28.2%14.5%6.7%
Cote d’Ivoire38.0%10.9%3.3%
Norway62.0%29.0%12.5%
Mexico62.0%22.8%11.7%
Ecuador38.0%13.0%5.2%
England84.2%58.0%33.4%
DR Congo15.8%6.2%2.1%

FOURTH QUARTER

TeamTo reach the last 16To reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Argentina89.4%73.9%56.1%
Cabo Verde10.6%2.7%1.2%
Australia43.1%10.2%4.7%
Egypt56.9%13.2%4.7%
Switzerland65.5%35.7%9.6%
Algeria34.5%7.5%2.8%
Colombia74.4%44.6%17.6%
Ghana25.6%12.2%3.3%
29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    A or B? Please

    A) Dest and Modina
    B) Ream and Martinez

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      They both look pretty much the same to me

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      And you have mixed Medina and Molina, be careful

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Medina*

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  2. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone going argentine double defense
    Why not

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    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes.. Martinez, Medina

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cool
        I'm leaning towards it

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This

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    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Went with Martinez and alternatively Molina bc under 5%

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    3. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      martinez x 2

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

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  3. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    O'Reilly nailed?

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  4. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thoughts on my team?

    Vargas* / Pickford

    Robinson* / Molina* / Cucurella / Martinez / D. Santos *

    Dembele / Vini Jr / Bellingham / Manzambi / Trossard *

    Kane / Mbappe / Messi

    * means scouting bonus

    I am playing the qualification booster

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      pick a another keeper than vargas that ply earlier

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Don't understand the logic behind that. If Pickford gets a cleanie, I am more than happy anyway.

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Only now have i relaized that Munoz is so cheap here. I wonder why?

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  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Triple up on France attack too much?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm going for it
      They can thrash sweden

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  7. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    Shobeir* / Martinez
    Johnston* / Cucu / Martinez / Ream* /Sanchez*
    Vargas*/Dembele/ Vini / Mane*/ Pulisic
    Haaland / Messi / Mbappe

    2.2 ITB for Johnston to Hakimi / Dumfries

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I don't like the Shobeir pick. Especially if using the qualification chip. It is just so likely you end up with one keeper very quickly.

      Don't like the Mane pick. Would upgrade him with the money in the bank.

      Quite like Vargas though. And nice team overall.

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'll get Hakimi right away if I have budget
      I'm a Mane fan, watched part of Senegal matches, he's influential, but might not get points

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  8. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which option for the last defender spot?

    A) D. Santos - scouting bonus, quite attacking, good team (Brazil), cheap at 4.3m

    B) Llorente - Great team, good fixture, still scouting bonus, quite attacking, but is he nailed?

    C) Munoz - no scouting bonus, already have Vargas.

    D) T. Hernandez - scouting bonus, one of the best teams in the tournament, good fixture, more expensive (5 m)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Munoz is so attacking that I'd go with hin

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        him*

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This
        He looked like scoring any moment

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Munoz is a must

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  9. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Estaquio ©, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi

    South Africa XI: Williams ©; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Sithole, Mokeona; Appollis, Mofokeng, Maseko; Makgopa

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  10. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pretty much the final plot
    Comments please

    Fofana Simon
    Cucurella Munoz Martinez Medina Vasquez
    Vini Yamal Dembelle Olise Mahrez
    Messi Mbappe Sarr

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  11. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    One quick question guys

    Martinez & Pickford is a good GK combo?

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