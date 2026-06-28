Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams to target based on odds

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was completed on Sunday morning, so thoughts turn to the knockout rounds.

Managers in the official Fantasy game now get unlimited transfers. Make them count, however, as the allowance drops back down from the Round of 16 onwards:

TOURNAMENT STAGE ALLOCATION Before the Round of 32 Unlimited free transfers Before the Round of 16 4 free transfers Before the Quarter-finals 4 free transfers Before the Semi-finals 5 free transfers Before the Final 6 free transfers

So, attempting to second-guess who will make it through the World Cup knockout rounds will be key when setting up your Round of 32 team. That goes especially so if you have no Wildcard remaining.

Remember, too, that the new Qualification Booster gives you +2 points for every player that makes it through to the next round.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the bookmakers’ odds for each country’s chances of qualifying for each subsequent round. We’ve stopped at the semi-finals, as even those who lose in the last four will still play in the ‘final’ round (aka the third-place play-off).

If you don’t know your Cabo Verdes from your Cote d’Ivoires, this should give you a guide as to the teams to target.

BOOKIES’ ODDS FOR EACH ROUND

We’ve divided the odds below into four tables, reflecting the four quarters of the draw.

Teams highlighted in bold are the bookies’ favourites to make it through to the next round.

FIRST QUARTER

Team To reach the last 16 To reach the quarter-finals To reach the semi-finals Germany 81.1% 35.0% 19.0% Paraguay 18.9% 4.2% 1.3% France 84.2% 55.6% 42.7% Sweden 15.8% 5.2% 2.5% South Africa 27.1% 5.4% 1.3% Canada 72.9% 22.8% 5.7% Netherlands 62.0% 45.7% 19.0% Morocco 38.0% 26.1% 8.5%

SECOND QUARTER

Team To reach the last 16 To reach the quarter-finals To reach the semi-finals Portugal 68.2% 30.2% 20.2% Croatia 31.8% 8.3% 3.9% Spain 86.4% 52.5% 38.4% Austria 13.6% 9.0% 3.6% USA 81.1% 45.7% 15.2% Bosnia-Herzegovina 18.9% 5.7% 1.8% Belgium 62.5% 34.9% 12.1% Senegal 37.5% 13.7% 4.8%

THIRD QUARTER

Team To reach the last 16 To reach the quarter-finals To reach the semi-finals Brazil 71.8% 45.6% 25.1% Japan 28.2% 14.5% 6.7% Cote d’Ivoire 38.0% 10.9% 3.3% Norway 62.0% 29.0% 12.5% Mexico 62.0% 22.8% 11.7% Ecuador 38.0% 13.0% 5.2% England 84.2% 58.0% 33.4% DR Congo 15.8% 6.2% 2.1%

FOURTH QUARTER