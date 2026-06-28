Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is suspended in the Round of 32?

Ahead of the start of the Round of 32 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, we look at all things disciplinary related.

YELLOW CARDS RESET!

First, some good news!

FIFA reset yellow cards after the group stage, so anyone sitting on one booking is no longer in imminent danger.

Bookings are wiped again after the completion of the quarter-finals, so players now have to negotiate another three-game block without being cautioned twice.

SUSPENDED IN THE ROUND OF 32

Focusing only on the nations still in the tournament, two players fell at the final hurdle when it comes to yellow card accumulation:

Player Country Reason for ban Diego Gomez Paraguay Two yellow cards (1-match ban) Mohanad Lasheen Egypt Two yellow cards (1-match ban) Themba Zwane South Africa Red card in Round 1 (3-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 32

Five players do at least return from suspension in the Round of 32: