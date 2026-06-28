Suspensions

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is suspended in the Round of 32?

28 June 2026 2 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Ahead of the start of the Round of 32 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, we look at all things disciplinary related.

YELLOW CARDS RESET!

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban? Round of 32 suspended

First, some good news!

FIFA reset yellow cards after the group stage, so anyone sitting on one booking is no longer in imminent danger.

Bookings are wiped again after the completion of the quarter-finals, so players now have to negotiate another three-game block without being cautioned twice.

SUSPENDED IN THE ROUND OF 32

Focusing only on the nations still in the tournament, two players fell at the final hurdle when it comes to yellow card accumulation:

PlayerCountryReason for ban
Diego GomezParaguayTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Mohanad LasheenEgyptTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Themba ZwaneSouth AfricaRed card in Round 1 (3-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 32

Five players do at least return from suspension in the Round of 32:

PlayerCountryReason for ban
Teboho MokoenaSouth AfricaTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Sidny CabralCabo VerdeTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Nathan NgoyBelgiumRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Tarik MuharemovićBosnia-HerzegovinaRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Miguel AlmironParaguayRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Manzambi actually a good option?!

    Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Saliba nailed to start for Canada?

    Open Controls

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