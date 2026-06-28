Group K team news: Munoz benched, Neves for Neves

A double-header in Miami and Atlanta brings Group K to a close this evening.

Portugal and Colombia are already assured of a place in the Round of 32 but whoever wins in their encounter, if there is a victor, gets top spot. A draw would be enough for Colombia to finish first, too.

As for the other match, DR Congo know that a win – and only a win – will send them into the knockout rounds for definite. That’ll almost certainly be as a best third-place team.

Uzbekistan not only have to beat DR Congo but thrash them by at least seven goals to have any chance of going through in third.

Kick-off in this evening’s next double-header is at 00:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes for Colombia, and some notable ones too as Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica and Luis Suarez all drop to the bench.

Santiago Arias, Deiver Machado and Jhon Cordoba come into the starting XI.

Roberto Martinez’s only alteration for Portugal sees Ruben Neves replace Joao Neves in midfield.

In the other game, DR Congo bring in Noah Sadiki, Nathanael Mbuku and Brian Cipenga.

They oust Steve Kapuadi, Edo Kayembe and Ngal Mukau from the team.

As for Uzbekistan, it’s Jakhongir Urozov, Khoziakbar Alidzhanov, Akmal Mozgovoy and Dostonbek Khamdamov in for Bekhruz Kamirov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Aziz Ganiev and Odiljon Khamrobekov.

LINE-UPS

Colombia XI: Vargas, S. Arias, Sanchez, Lucumi, Machado, Puerta, Lerma, J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba.

Subs: Ospina, Montero, Munoz, Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Mina, Portilla, Mojica, Ditta, Hernandez, Quintero, Campaz, Suarez, Gomez.

Portugal XI: D. Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mende, R. Neves, Vitinha, Neto, Fernandes, Felix, Ronaldo.

Subs: Sa, Rui Silva, Semedo, Araujo, Dalot, Nunes, Ramos, Bernardo Silva, Inacio, J. Neves, Trincao, Leao, Guedes, S. Costa, Conceicao.

DR Congo XI: Mpasi-Nzau, Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka, Cipenga, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mbuku, Wissa, Bakumbu.

Subs: Epolo, Fayulu, Batubinsika, Kalulu, Ditu, Kapuadi, Tshibola, Pickel, Kayembe, Mukau, Mayele, Kakuta, Elia, Banza, Bogonda.

Uzbekistan XI: Nematov, Nasrulloev, Ashurmatov, Urozov, Khusanov, Alidzhanov, Fayzullayev, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Khamdamov, Shoomurodov.

Subs: Ergashev, Yusupov, Ulasmaliev, Eshmuradov, Abdullaev, Amonov, Ganiev, Karimov, Sayfiev, Khamrobekov, Urunov, Esanov, Sergeev, Iskandarov, Jiyanov.