South Africa v Canada team news: Four changes for co-hosts

The FIFA World Cup knockout rounds begin this evening with South Africa v Canada.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

For Fantasy managers, it’s the start of the Round of 32.

We’ve got unlimited transfers until tonight’s kick-off, allowing managers to overhaul their squads, get rid of eliminated/injured/out-of-form players, and stock up on assets who have the potential to go deep into the tournament.

If you want some last-minute help before the deadline, our Round of 32 Tips page should have you covered.

READ MORE: 6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 4

TEAM NEWS

Jesse Marsch makes four changes to the side that lost to Switzerland.

Moïse Bombito, Stephen Eustaquio, Tani Oluwaseyi and Liam Millar come in for Luc De Fougerolles, Cyle Larin, Mathieu Choinière and Ali Ahmed.

There’s just one alteration for South Africa.

Teboho Mokoena is back from suspension, so Thalente Mbatha drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba Mokeana, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa.

Subs: Adams, Chaine, Cross, Foster, Goss, Kabini, Makhanya, Matuludi, Mbartha, Moremi, Ndamene, Rayners, Sebelebe, Sibisi.

Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi.

Subs: Ahmed, Choiniere, David, Davies, De Fougerolles, Goodman, Jones, Larin, Nelson, Osorio, Shaffelburg, Sigur, St. Clair, Waterman.