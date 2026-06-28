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South Africa v Canada team news: Four changes for co-hosts

28 June 2026 71 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The FIFA World Cup knockout rounds begin this evening with South Africa v Canada.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

For Fantasy managers, it’s the start of the Round of 32.

We’ve got unlimited transfers until tonight’s kick-off, allowing managers to overhaul their squads, get rid of eliminated/injured/out-of-form players, and stock up on assets who have the potential to go deep into the tournament.

If you want some last-minute help before the deadline, our Round of 32 Tips page should have you covered.

TEAM NEWS

Jesse Marsch makes four changes to the side that lost to Switzerland. 

Moïse Bombito, Stephen Eustaquio, Tani Oluwaseyi and Liam Millar come in for Luc De Fougerolles, Cyle Larin, Mathieu Choinière and Ali Ahmed.

There’s just one alteration for South Africa.

Teboho Mokoena is back from suspension, so Thalente Mbatha drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba Mokeana, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa.

Subs: Adams, Chaine, Cross, Foster, Goss, Kabini, Makhanya, Matuludi, Mbartha, Moremi, Ndamene, Rayners, Sebelebe, Sibisi.

Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi. 

Subs: Ahmed, Choiniere, David, Davies, De Fougerolles, Goodman, Jones, Larin, Nelson, Osorio, Shaffelburg, Sigur, St. Clair, Waterman.

71 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Fougerolles owners need to scramble

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Haa thanks! Makes my decision easy now

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  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Hey fam! Thoughts on this?

    Martinez Maignan
    Martinez Cucurella Dest O'Reilly Munoz
    Dembele Vini Pulisic Diaz Manzambi
    Messi Mbappe Kane

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    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Heavy hitting team, i like it

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Downgraded Maignan to Pickford & Manzambi to Saliba

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  3. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Molina or Medina

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Medina

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Please, please bin that membership pop-up, it’s not the 1990’s on Yahoo, geez.

    If you absolutely must, once a profile has received it once, they don’t receive it again, just a suggestion…

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      +1

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  5. Justthis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Mbappe will be rested in the Sweeden game. Fresh legs for the last 16. Rumour going around La Rochelle today.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Le Croissant says he starts!

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    2. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      😆

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    3. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lol. No one is rested in world cup knockouts

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  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Kounde or Tah?

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  7. nonaynever
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    after much tweaking, 7 premiums & 7 sub 5%....good luck all

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  8. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Those worried about Medina’s minutes. Argentina only conceded a goal & it was in the game they rotated. Medina didn’t feature, so full rest.

    He is defo 100% nailed to start next game because he has been very impressive in the first 2 games. Especially the latter. Going with my gut. Medina for me

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No one's doubting if he'll start the next game. The thing is one poor performance and you've Taglifico waiting.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Medina’s got thicker girth, I doubt if Tagliafico can catch up.

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  9. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Let’s go Bafana Bafana

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  10. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I managed to switch out Pulisic for Vargas at the dying seconds. Looking at anytime goalscorer odds, I don't feel great !

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  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Lose today and South Africa will be the first team to have lost to 2 different host nations in a World cup

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surprisingly, game is being played in the states. RSA might fancy their chance.

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  12. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Same Portuguese ref who officiated Bayern - Psg with 5 Portuguese players in the Psg team.

    Will be nice to watch him not being biased in this one.

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  13. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    No real threat. Looks like a school game

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  14. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Toothless encounter. Let’s hope it ends 1-1 in extra time.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Make that 0-0 - I have Maxime Crépeau in goal.

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  15. patrickhatrick
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    what’s the situation with transfers rolling over? rules aren’t that clear to me

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      No rolling transfers in knockouts

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rules state "During the Knockout Stage, you cannot carry over any unused transfers to the next round."

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      1. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks for that. Bit of a crappy rule but it is what it is

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  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Historically the average goals per game drops significantly during the knockout rounds of the World Cup. This game doesn't feel like it's going to buck that trend.

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  17. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    I ended up with Sane and DeBruyne. Convenient?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      inevitable really

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        I just realized it now

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Your actions are controlled by subliminal forces

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          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Obviously!

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      KDB ownership dropped under 5% just after the game updated.

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        That's what I was hoping for

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  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    What happens if the game ends 0-0?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      extra time then pens

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks Freshy. Would both sides defenders get CS?

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Can lose it during ET, as in, in the fantasy game

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        2. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks guys

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      any goals scored in extra time still count as part of the fantasy game, so if you have any defenders they need to have still not conceded by the end of extra time to get a clean sheet.

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Or be substituted before their team concedes.

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      2. AAAFootball
          just now

          Feel like I should get double clean sheet if my lads last 2x 60mins without conceding.

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    3. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      I imagine most have played the Qualification booster?

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        25 mins ago

        All the kool kids

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeeeey, I'm one of the cool kids!

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      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes sir.

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    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      This is some awful awful football.

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its like a relegation game in the National League

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      2. JBG
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Chose not to watch this one, expected it to be bad.. also why I was annoyed earlier today because there weren't any other matches as well.

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      3. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        They should have put this one on at 4am UK time.

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      4. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Almost as boring as England - Ghana. 2nd half should be better.

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    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Anyone else still got the Max captain chip?

      Not sure when to use it.
      Maybe quarter finals.

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Semi-Finals

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      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hold off using it till you've got two captainable players playing at the same time.

        Assume most would have held on for France Vs Norway in Round 3.

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      3. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Final

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      4. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Finals

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think 2022 WC final Mbappe hatty while losing to ARG

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          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Finals include third place game
            That could be a goalfest

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    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      "Best part of the first half was the Hydration break"

      Match got savaged on the half time analysis on RTE.

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    7. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would have been better if South Korea got through tbh.

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    8. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Might be best to just switch off now and come back in approx 1 hour 15 minutes to catch the last 5 minutes of extra time and penalties.

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    9. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      There was a time when Jonathan David I think - was leaving Lille on a free transfer?

      At the time I was thinking how has a PL club not signed him on a free.

      Now, I understand why.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        MU was linked with him at the time, so happy they didn't get him

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    10. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      That's an expensive you just dropped, mam.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        That's an expensive phone you just dropped, Mam.

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      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Also seen by 175 million viewers globally too!

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    11. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Went Saliba over Manzambi in the end. Maverick!

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