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Brazil v Japan team news: Ancelotti names unchanged XI

29 June 2026 180 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The first of the day’s Round of 32 matches takes place in Houston, and it’s an intriguing-looking clash we’ve got in store: Brazil v Japan.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

The bookies unsurprisingly make Brazil the favourites, giving them approximately a 70% chance of making it through this potentially tricky encounter.

But the Blue Samurai emerged from their group undefeated, and indeed haven’t lost a game since last September. They’ve even defeated the Selecao in that time, winning 3-2 back in October.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is straightforward for Brazil, as Carlo Ancelotti keeps the same starting XI that beat Scotland 3-0.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu does make alterations, however.

There are four changes from the 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Takehiro Tomiyasu ($4.9m) and Shogo Taniguchi ($3.9m) come in for Ayumu Seko ($3.8m) and Ko Itakura ($4.5m) at the rear, while Kaishu Sano ($4.9m) is preferred to Ao Tanaka ($5.0m) in central midfield.

The other tweak sees Junya Ito ($5.0m) replace Yukinari Sugawara ($4.4m), which presumably means Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) moves from right wing to right wing-back.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Japan XI: Zion Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Junya Ito, Maeda; Ueda.

180 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    FT - Brazil into R16…

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  2. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Japan should have been more brave.

    Played well but sunk into a hole.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yes. Especially 2nd half

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      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Exactly. Even after Brazil scored, Japan were quite timid.

        Invited too much pressure from such a quality side.

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Japanese fans have a hella of a job ahead of them, clearing up after all those party hard Brazilians….

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Hahahahaha

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Well done Japan! My condolences

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  5. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    No 7 of japan basically gifted the win to brazil. What a terrible player with a horrible error at the most critical time.

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  6. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Damn it Musiala benched 🙁

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Thats good. Hasnt been great

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      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Not good. Was my punt.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Tbh he has been poor bar the first game against Curacao. I had a bad feeling he could get benched but all prediction sites had him in the xi

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          1. Thanos
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Tbf, he's been better than Sane who starts!

            Germany should win but not sure if that's the right tactics for them when they'll very likely face France next.

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            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Bambi fresh for France might not be a bad tactic. He can still grab a goal tonight. I hope he does for your team. Just hard luck he didn't start.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Damnnn. I had him in the team. bullet dodged there

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  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Brazil advances as expected.

    Commiserations to Japan.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Yup. Very poor performance by japan outside the goal. No 7 gifted the win in 95th minute after all the good defending but then mostly only defending

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Moves armband onto Nmecha, sigh…

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Moves to Tah now that Musiala is benched

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  9. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Japan just cant win knockout wc games

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  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Vini junior you flop. Waste of $10m. Qualification bonus pts wasted there.

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  11. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Asian teams all knocked out now except australia who are not actually in Asia. Meanwhile 9/10 African teams made r32. Gotta reduce asian spots to 5 at most and give 3 or 4 more to europe.
    Slots should depend on performance

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    1. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      By this logic, how would those respective Continents ever regain those spots?

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    2. AAAFootball
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Fact bro, and to think Nigeria and Cameroon could have been here with Denmark and Italy instead of teams like Jordan or Uzbekistan and Iraq.

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    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Germany XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer - Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown - Nmecha, Pavlovic - Sané, Havertz, Wirtz - Undav.

      Paraguay XI (5-4-1): Gill - Caceres, Gomez, Alonso, Canale - Almiron, Bobadilla, Cubas, Galarza, Enciso - Avalos

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    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours ago

      Best moment for me, was when the Japanese fan having a meltdown, was comforted by someone draping a Brazilian flag around him. Priceless 😆

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    5. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Who is scoring the last minute winner for Germany vs paraguay?. Undav? Woltenmade? Musiala?

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Paraguay own goal.

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        1. AAAFootball
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I second this

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      2. Lallana's Bananas
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Anyone else having trouble changing their captain from Brazil to Germany players (Brown in this case)? Button’s just appearing greyed out, can change to other players fine

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        1. Thanos
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Was able to change mine.

          Not sure if reopening in a new window helps but worth a shot.

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        2. ALIVE AND KICKING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Have you got vc on the player you want to c ?

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          1. Lallana's Bananas
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Yes, this was the problem, thanks both!

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            1. ALIVE AND KICKING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              No worries pal

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        3. Travel Notes
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Brown to score?

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      3. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Germany v Paraguay 5-0

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