Brazil v Japan team news: Ancelotti names unchanged XI

The first of the day’s Round of 32 matches takes place in Houston, and it’s an intriguing-looking clash we’ve got in store: Brazil v Japan.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

The bookies unsurprisingly make Brazil the favourites, giving them approximately a 70% chance of making it through this potentially tricky encounter.

But the Blue Samurai emerged from their group undefeated, and indeed haven’t lost a game since last September. They’ve even defeated the Selecao in that time, winning 3-2 back in October.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is straightforward for Brazil, as Carlo Ancelotti keeps the same starting XI that beat Scotland 3-0.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu does make alterations, however.

There are four changes from the 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Takehiro Tomiyasu ($4.9m) and Shogo Taniguchi ($3.9m) come in for Ayumu Seko ($3.8m) and Ko Itakura ($4.5m) at the rear, while Kaishu Sano ($4.9m) is preferred to Ao Tanaka ($5.0m) in central midfield.

The other tweak sees Junya Ito ($5.0m) replace Yukinari Sugawara ($4.4m), which presumably means Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) moves from right wing to right wing-back.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Japan XI: Zion Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Junya Ito, Maeda; Ueda.