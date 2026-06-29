Germany v Paraguay team news: Undav in for Musiala

It’s the Group E winners versus third place in Group D this evening as Germany face Paraguay.

Kick-off is at 21:30 BST.

The two Round of 32 ties preceding this fixture went according to the bookies’ odds, although Brazil and Canada had to rely on injury-time winners to progress.

Nationalmannschaft, massive favourites for this one, will be hoping for an easier ride in their first World Cup knockout tie since 2014.

Paraguay, at their first World Cup since a run to the quarter-finals in 2010, are the fifth-lowest ranked nation still left in this summer’s tournament.

It doesn’t get any easier for whoever emerges victorious, as France likely await in the Round of 16.

TEAM NEWS

Last time out, Julian Nagelsmann named a strong side for what was, to Germany, a meaningless clash with Ecuador. Qualification as Group E winners was already assured before that defeat.

Compared to that starting XI, the German head coach has made two alterations.

One comes at left-back as Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) is fit to return and take the place of David Raum ($4.9m).

The other has perhaps been coming for a while, as three-goal Deniz Undav ($6.6m) ousts Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) from the Germany attack.

Paraguay boss Gustavo Alfaro makes four changes, meanwhile. Two are enforced because Omar Alderete ($4.1m) isn’t fully fit and Diego Gomez ($6.8m) is suspended.

Gustavo Velazquez ($3.8m) and Alexandro Maidana ($4.0m) drop to the bench, too.

In come Junior Alonso ($4.1m), Jose Canale ($3.6m), Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) – himself just back from a ban – and Damian Bobadilla ($5.5m).

LINE-UPS

Germany XI: Neuer, Brown, Tah, Rudiger, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Wirtz, Undav, Sane, Havertz.

Subs: Baumann, Nubel, Anton, Gross, Raum, Thiaw, Goretzka, Leweling, Musiala, Stiller, Amiri, Ouedraogo, Woltemade, Beier.

Paraguay XI: Gill, Alonso, Canale, G Gomez, Caceres, Cubas, Enciso, Galarza, Bobadilla, Almiron, Avalos.

Subs: Fernandez, Olveira, Velazquez, Alderete, Balbuena, Maidana, Sosa, Mauricio, Kaku, Ojeda, Caballero, Sanabria, Arce, Pitta.