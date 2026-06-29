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Germany v Paraguay team news: Undav in for Musiala

29 June 2026 21 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s the Group E winners versus third place in Group D this evening as Germany face Paraguay.

Kick-off is at 21:30 BST.

The two Round of 32 ties preceding this fixture went according to the bookies’ odds, although Brazil and Canada had to rely on injury-time winners to progress.

Nationalmannschaft, massive favourites for this one, will be hoping for an easier ride in their first World Cup knockout tie since 2014.

Paraguay, at their first World Cup since a run to the quarter-finals in 2010, are the fifth-lowest ranked nation still left in this summer’s tournament.

It doesn’t get any easier for whoever emerges victorious, as France likely await in the Round of 16.

TEAM NEWS

Last time out, Julian Nagelsmann named a strong side for what was, to Germany, a meaningless clash with Ecuador. Qualification as Group E winners was already assured before that defeat.

Compared to that starting XI, the German head coach has made two alterations.

One comes at left-back as Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) is fit to return and take the place of David Raum ($4.9m).

The other has perhaps been coming for a while, as three-goal Deniz Undav ($6.6m) ousts Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) from the Germany attack.

Paraguay boss Gustavo Alfaro makes four changes, meanwhile. Two are enforced because Omar Alderete ($4.1m) isn’t fully fit and Diego Gomez ($6.8m) is suspended.

Gustavo Velazquez ($3.8m) and Alexandro Maidana ($4.0m) drop to the bench, too.

In come Junior Alonso ($4.1m), Jose Canale ($3.6m), Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) – himself just back from a ban – and Damian Bobadilla ($5.5m).

LINE-UPS

Germany XI: Neuer, Brown, Tah, Rudiger, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Wirtz, Undav, Sane, Havertz.

Subs: Baumann, Nubel, Anton, Gross, Raum, Thiaw, Goretzka, Leweling, Musiala, Stiller, Amiri, Ouedraogo, Woltemade, Beier.

Paraguay XI: Gill, Alonso, Canale, G Gomez, Caceres, Cubas, Enciso, Galarza, Bobadilla, Almiron, Avalos.

Subs: Fernandez, Olveira, Velazquez, Alderete, Balbuena, Maidana, Sosa, Mauricio, Kaku, Ojeda, Caballero, Sanabria, Arce, Pitta.

21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Auf geht's DEUTSCHLAND

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  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Junior Alonso almost spoiled the party

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  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone else only get 6pts total for Vini(c) despite him getting 4pts meaning it should be 8pts?

    Hey every point counts

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      It's 2x2 + 2(quali booster)

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You don't get qualification bonus doubled

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Oh that's crap.

        Ok cheers

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  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    If I move Vinicius Jr to the bench do I still get the 2 points for his side advancing to the 16?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don't think sl

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rules say starting 11 only

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      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks, mate.

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Let's go Wirtz!

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  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hahaha

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice goal

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        It’s been coming according to Nerdlbaum

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          How’s his jaundice?

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  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Game needed that goal

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  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Paraguay 1-0

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Enciso gpal,.Galarza assist.

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  9. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Galarza assist. Get in. Thats a well earned scouting bonus.

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Surprised Shearer hasn’t mentioned how bad Germany have been. 😆

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  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Didn't pick any German players, going alright so far.

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