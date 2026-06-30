Cote d’Ivoire v Norway team news: Vikings back to full strength

A last-16 tie against Brazil is the carrot for Côte d’Ivoire and Norway, who meet this afternoon in Dallas.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Cote d’Ivoire head coach Emerse Fae makes three changes to the side that started the 2-0 win over Curacao in Round 3 of the group stage.

The most headline-grabbing tweak sees Amad Diallo ($5.9m) drop to the bench, with Christ Inao Oulai ($4.6m) replacing him.

There are two changes at the back, too, with Ghislain Konan ($4.0m) and Emmanuel Agbadou ($3.9m) ousting Ousmane Diomande ($4.3m) and Christopher Opéri ($4.0m).

Norway boss Stale Solbakken makes 10 changes from the defeat to France but in reality, he’s reverting to his first-choice XI after resting the bulk of them against Les Blues.

So, this is much more like the side that defeated Senegal in Round 2.

There are two alterations from that line-up, one enforced due to fitness issues: Marcus Holmgren Pedersen ($4.1m) is in for Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) at right-back.

The other change sees Patrick Berg ($5.6m) preferred to Fredrik Aursnes ($6.5m) in midfield.

Erling Haaland ($10.5m), of course, leads the line for the Vikings.

The Manchester City striker is the only player on show in this tie who doesn’t qualify for Scouting Bonus:

LINE-UPS

Norway XI: Nyland, Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Subs: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Ryerson, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

Cote d’Ivoire XI: Y Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan, Sangare; Pepe, Kessie, Inao Oulai, Y Diomande, Bonny.

Subs: Adingra, Diakite, Diallo, O Diomande, S Fofana, Guessand, Guiagon, Kone, Lafont, Ndicka, Operi, Seri, Singo, Toure, Wahi.