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Cote d’Ivoire v Norway team news: Vikings back to full strength

30 June 2026 55 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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A last-16 tie against Brazil is the carrot for Côte d’Ivoire and Norway, who meet this afternoon in Dallas.

Kick-off is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Cote d’Ivoire head coach Emerse Fae makes three changes to the side that started the 2-0 win over Curacao in Round 3 of the group stage.

The most headline-grabbing tweak sees Amad Diallo ($5.9m) drop to the bench, with Christ Inao Oulai ($4.6m) replacing him.

There are two changes at the back, too, with Ghislain Konan ($4.0m) and Emmanuel Agbadou ($3.9m) ousting Ousmane Diomande ($4.3m) and Christopher Opéri ($4.0m).

Norway boss Stale Solbakken makes 10 changes from the defeat to France but in reality, he’s reverting to his first-choice XI after resting the bulk of them against Les Blues.

So, this is much more like the side that defeated Senegal in Round 2.

There are two alterations from that line-up, one enforced due to fitness issues: Marcus Holmgren Pedersen ($4.1m) is in for Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) at right-back.

The other change sees Patrick Berg ($5.6m) preferred to Fredrik Aursnes ($6.5m) in midfield.

Erling Haaland ($10.5m), of course, leads the line for the Vikings.

The Manchester City striker is the only player on show in this tie who doesn’t qualify for Scouting Bonus:

LINE-UPS

Norway XI: Nyland, Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Subs: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Ryerson, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

Cote d’Ivoire XI: Y Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan, Sangare; Pepe, Kessie, Inao Oulai, Y Diomande, Bonny.

Subs: Adingra, Diakite, Diallo, O Diomande, S Fofana, Guessand, Guiagon, Kone, Lafont, Ndicka, Operi, Seri, Singo, Toure, Wahi.

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Went without Haaland, need the Ivorian defence to impose themselves

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Was a close call between Kane and Haaland for me

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Same, went Haaland

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Ditto. Starting to fear it was the wrong choice...

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        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          only 1 touch for Haaland so far

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            That's kind of normal for him tbf

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    These cuts to commercials because of "water breaks" are still so jarring.

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  3. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Diomande just did the yellow card gesture to the ref and the ref did nowt. Great job, everybody.

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  4. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    What a goal by Nusa! Get in!

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  5. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Sweet goal by Nusa.

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  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Big chance missed Braut Haaland

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  7. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    How isn't it 2-0?? Should've been Haaland both times even -_-

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Hopefully the game opens up a bit now

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  9. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Got odegaard. Got assist but no scouting bonus so far? Is it 4 or 5 pts to get scouting bonus? Or only added end of game?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Has been added now.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not for me. Qualification booster added but not scouting bonus. Will wait .

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Just read the rules again. Needs 5 pts. Which will happen once 60 kins done

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        *mins

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  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Balogun gonna outscore Haaland by the look of things

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  11. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Amad diallo scores.. looks like another extra time again

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  12. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What a goal Diallo

    So strange he doesn’t start!

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  13. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Ivory coast equalizes.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Diallo goal, Pepe assist.

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  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Great goal by Diallo

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  15. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Haaland Haaland !

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    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A stumbling tap-in, not exactly goal of the tournament.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Dont think norway fans will care!

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  16. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Surely no comeback now for ivory coast.

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    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Why not? Probably 10 minutes left.

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  17. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Civ manager got it all wrong not starting amad

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  18. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Go norway. Now knock brazil out!

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  19. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Well done Norway

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  20. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Gabriel vs Haaland once again

    Popcorn

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  21. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Norway wins, advances and faces Brazil next.

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  22. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I have Haaland currently captained - stick or twist to Mbappe/Dembele?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      That is the question

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Twist. One goal not much

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Stick, so that if Mbappe scores two we better your score.

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  23. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Haaland lucky. He had an empty net in front of him, but almost passed it to the keeper.

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  24. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Are norway olympic rowing champs? What's up with this celebration?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/norways-soccer-chant-explained-history-100001580.html

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  25. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Captain Mbappe, Olise or Dembele?

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Mbappe for safety or if u r crazy enough not to have messi. Dembele for a proper punt

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  26. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Captain dembele or olise

    Don't have mbappe...Currently captaincy is on haalland 10 pointer

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  27. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    France

    GK Mike Maignan
    DL Lucas Digne
    DC D. Upamecano
    DC W. Saliba
    DR Jules Kounde
    DMC A. Tchouameni
    DMC A. Rabiot
    AML B. Barcola
    AMC M. Olise
    AMR O. Dembele
    FW K. Mbappe

    Sweden

    GK J. Widell Zetterstrom
    DC G. Lagerbielke
    DC V. Lindelof
    DC G. Gudmundsson
    ML E. Stroud
    MC L. Bergvall
    MC Yasin Ayari
    MR D. Svensson
    FWL A. Isak
    FWR A. Elanga
    FW V. Gyokeres

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  28. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Stick with 10 point defender haul or twist to A. Mbappe or B. Dembele?

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    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      20 points with the C

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  29. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Dembele or Mbappe captain. ML leader will captain Mbappe and doesn’t have Dembele

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends how much you are behind.

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      1. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Behind by 25

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Do Dembele.

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  30. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    People with Haaland cap twisting?

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    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      I've got a defender with 2 more than Haaland and trying to decide if that's enough to stick

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    2. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably twisting as will be captaining Messi v CPV anyway?

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea seems sensible

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