France v Sweden team news: Doue + Hernandez subs

France v Sweden follows on from the earlier game in which Norway advanced to the round of 16.

Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are four changes for France, and some notable ones too, as Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez, Manu Kone and Desire Doue all drop to the bench.

William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot and Bradley Barcola come into the starting XI.

Graham Potter makes two alterations for Sweden.

Daniel Svensson and Lucas Bergvall come in for the benched Alexander Bernhardsson and Isak Hien, who misses out due to injury.

There are seven players selected by more than 5% of managers tonight, all from France:

The winner of this tie will face Paraguay in the round of 16 on Saturday.

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Risser, T Hernandez, Gusto, Lacroix, Konate, L Hernandez, Akliouche, Zaire-Emery, Kone, Cherki, Kante, Doue, Mateta, Thuram

Sweden XI: Zetterstrom, Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson, Svensson, Ayari, Bergvall, Stroud, Elanga, Isak, Gyokeres

Subs: Nordfeldt, Johansson, Starfelt, Ekdal, Smith, Svanberg, Sema, Ali, Zeneli, Johansson, Karlstrom, Nilsson, Nygren, Bernhardsson