Netherlands v Morocco team news: two changes for the Dutch as Summerville starts

Group F winners the Netherlands take on Morocco, second in Group C, for the right to play Canada in the Last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kick-off at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico is at 02:00 BST.

Morocco reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup having only once previously progressed beyond the Group stage. Whereas the Netherlands have been runners-up three times, the most of any side without winning the competition, and were quarter-finalists in Qatar.

TEAM NEWS

The leading Dutch player in Fantasy World Cup with 25 points, Brian Brobbey ($5.7m) retains his place in the starting XI despite concerns over his fitness. Leading up to the final group match, manager Ronald Koeman revealed Brobbey was carrying a minor hamstring injury but, so far, it hasn’t prevented him from starting a match.

Micky van de Ven (£5.1m) and Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) join Brobbey in the starting XI in the only two changes from the win over Tunisia, Tijjani Reijnders ($6.5m) and Donyell Malen ($6.1m) drop to the bench.

There are four changes to the Morocco side that beat Haiti. Premier League players Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) and Issa Diop ($4.5m) come into the line up along with Azzedine Ounahi ($6.2m) and Ayyoub Bouaddi ($5.5m).

In terms of ownership, Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) and Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m), both start. The pair top the Moroccan player standings in Fantasy and are each owned by more than five per cent of managers, meaning they don’t qualify for Scouting Bonus.

The Dutch have three players who fall into that category: Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m), Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) and Summerville. All three start.

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Micky van de Ven, Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey

Subs: R. Roefs, M. Flekken, L. Geertruida, M. de Roon, J. Kluivert, W. Weghorst, M. Depay, M. Wieffer, T. Reijnders, G. Til, N. Lang, D. Malen, T. Koopmeiners, J. Hato, Q. Timber

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Subs: M. Mohamedi, A. Tagnaouti, S. Amrabat, M. Saadane, C. Talbi, S. Rahimi, Z. El Ouahdi, S. El Mourabet, G. Yassine, M. Sbai, Y. Belammari, A. El Kaabi, A. Amaimouni-Echghouyab, R. Halhal, A. Saleh-Eddine