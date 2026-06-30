Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: Germany out – France the beneficiaries?

30 June 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The first major surprise of the World Cup knockout stages happened in Boston as Paraguay dumped Germany out in the Round of 32.

The South American nation dug in for 120 minutes and progressed after a nutty penalty shootout, throwing away two ‘match points’ but finally prevailing in sudden death.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

GERMANY 1-1 PARAGUAY (3-4 PENS)

  • Goals: Havertz | Enciso
  • Assists: Wirtz | Galarza
  • Shot on target bonus: Havertz
  • Tackle bonus: Galarza, Bobadilla, Cubas
  • Top points scorers: Enciso (9), Galarza (7), Havertz (7), Wirtz (5), Gill (4)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • It was clear what Paraguay’s game-plan was from the outset: sit deep, defend like warriors, and spring the odd break. Los Guaraníes ceded over 75% of the possession, were 7-21 down on shots, and trailed 0.42-1.49 on xG. It made for a pretty terrible spectacle – not that Paraguay will care. Gustavo Alfaro’s side doubled down on their defensive efforts when they scored completely against the run of play, with Julio Enciso ($6.6m) nodding in a recycled corner.
  • Paraguay’s other forays forward were few and far between, although Enciso came close to doubling the lead when pouncing on a Joshua Kimmich ($5.5m) error. The former Brighton man was, by design (see the quote below), at the centre of what attacking Paraguay did. It was also from Enciso’s corner that Junior Alonso ($4.1m) nearly scored.

“The key is how we had to work, for me, in the centre of the field and how we had to attack through Julio Enciso’s area, behind Joshua Kimmich.” – Gustavo Alfaro, via Futbol Fantasy

  • A worry, then, will be Enciso’s early, enforced departure before the hour mark. All three of Paraguay’s goals at the tournament so far have either been scored or assisted by the Strasbourg attacker.

“Julio Enciso… he ended up having problems with his adductor and everything else, that’s why he came off.” – Gustavo Alfaro, via Futbol Fantasy

  • The real stars of the show were further back, however. Three of the starting midfield four delivered tackle bonus, underscoring the rearguard effort. Matías Galarza ($4.8m) supplemented his defensive efforts with an assist, his second attacking return of the tournament. That’s 25 points in three starts for him.
  • Bargain-bin goalkeeper Orlando Gill ($3.5m) collected two save points and made two vital stops in the shootout, but probably pipping him to the Man of the Match award was centre-back Jose Canale ($3.6m). He was only in the starting XI because Omar Alderete ($4.1m) was unfit, and he may well drop out again if the Sunderland man recovers for the Round of 16. We didn’t get a fresh update on Alderete after full-time but he hadn’t trained with his team ahead of the Germany match due to knee discomfort. Canale made 15 clearances among 23 defensive contributions, putting his body on the line in a heroic display. Fittingly, he scored the winning spot-kick.

“José Canale played like he had 100 caps for the national team, and he played against Germany, marking the toughest strikers on the planet.” – Gustavo Alfaro, via Futbol Fantasy

  • We’ve talked plenty about Paraguay but, really, the big winners from Germany’s exit are France. Assuming Les Bleus defeat Sweden, they’ll face Paraguay next – not a German side 31 places higher in the FIFA Rankings. Fantasy managers will surely be tempted to stock up on more players from Didier Deschamps’ side. The bookies’ implied odds on France reaching the semi-finals fell from evens to 8/15 after last night, with their path looking more favourable now:
World Cup Fantasy France

Above image from the BBC

  • We won’t dwell too long on Germany, who are now an irrelevance from a Fantasy perspective. They never truly convinced after their opening-day 7-1 win over Curacao, having been fortunate to beat Cote d’Ivoire in Round 2 and then lost to Ecuador (admittedly in a dead rubber, but with a full-strength XI) last time out. They didn’t have any real answers to Paraguay’s deep block here, and most of their good chances came from hopeful crosses and corners flung into the box.
  • Kai Havertz ($7.8m), arguably their standout attacker this summer, bagged his third goal of the tournament here. True to what we said above, his goal – and two other good headed chances – came from crosses. Florian Wirtz ($7.8m) claimed his third assist of the World Cup in setting up Germany’s equaliser.
  • Kimmich led the way for shots in this match (five), although most were innocuous efforts from distance. Jonathan Tah ($5.3m) owners can count themselves very unlucky, meanwhile. The centre-half was a threat from set-pieces, seeing one header saved and then narrowly missing contact on another delivery. He found the net with another effort, only for that to be contentiously ruled out. Some owners would have been looking at a 13-point haul (goal, Scouting Bonus, Qualification Bonus) – but ended up with two thanks to VAR!
31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Dont have Tah or Brown, but I stil lthuik that German Goal should have stood. The Paraguay GK went down too easily.

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    1. southernpacific
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Agreed. Some refs have made very poor decisions this world cup.

      If that was England no way would it be called a foul

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Based on Germany & Netherlands, England to go out this round via penalty shootout…

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  3. Justthis
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Mbappe rested tonight and saved for the Paraguay game? Really concerned about this.

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    1. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      That will never happen

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    2. fplroor
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        bro wtf.. are you mad?? you trolling right??

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        1. nonaynever
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          one-man mission to get Mbappe sub 5%, lol?

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      • CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        No team is going to rest their players now that knock out rounds have started unless they are seriously hurt or have been suspended.

        Rest assured.

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    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Hearing speculation Mbappe might be rested.

      Source: Nudistnews

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maybe they ll rest olise and dembele too!

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      2. z13
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        You got me, I actually nearly looked up that source

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    4. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Why have FIFA seemingly abandoned the clear and obvious error principal? The decision to disallow that Germany goal was an utter disgrace. VAR was brought in to intervene when there has been a clear and obvious error by the onfield referee, not to forensically dissect everything and make the decision themselves whether they think something was a foul or not.

      The Germany player was just stood there in front of the keeper which he is entitled to do. The keeper then walks into him and falls over. It's not even a foul let alone a clear and obvious one. Disgraceful officiating and non application of the clear and obvious error principal.

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      1. The real Chief
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        As much as I am glad to see Germany out I totally agree. FIFA and their VAR appear to be making it up to suit an agenda.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          FIFA told players at the start of the tournament they were going to be strict on obstructing keepers in the 6 yard box. Tah had tried this multiple times in the match, it was clearly a tactical instruction and deserved to be called out.

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        2. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          And at what point is the VAR going to stop sending the ref to the monitor? It's utterly pointless. They may as well just tell the ref they are overturning his decision.

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      2. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yes. Horrifying. Germany robbed. Never ever a foul. Once again var spoils the game.

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      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        The player is entitled to stand there, yes, but he is not entitled to put two hands on the keeper to obstruct him.

        Get this level of scrutiny in the Prem now.

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        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Give over. Putting his hand slightly on the keeper is not obstructing him, especially when it's the keeper who is making the movement towards the German player. The simple fact is, the onfield decision to award the goal was not a clear and obvious error.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            A bear hug is not “slight”

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            1. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              24 mins ago

              What bear hug?!! Lol. The guy is just standing his ground and the keeper walks into him!

              https://x.com/wavycreator_/status/2071733788707627342

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              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                Clearly some hugging going on there

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                1. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  You have an odd perception of what constitutes a hug. How anyone can watch that clip and think he is 'hugging' the keeper is honestly beyond me.

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      4. nonaynever
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        The one that annoyed me most was the way SA vs Canada were passing from GK to CB to GK to CB, repeatedly. Ref was non-plussed about time wasting, even when the crowd was boo-ing & no apparent time added for this repeated tactic.

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        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          If the ball is still in play then how is that time wasting? I agree it’s a pain in the backside, however there is nothing the referee can do about it.

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        2. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          At end all that time wasting and SA had no time to even try to equalise

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    5. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Best cap option? Thinking dembele as a differential as I have Messi as back up cap.

      A. Mbappe
      B. Olise
      C. Dembele

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yeah why not?

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    6. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Surely Moroccan players are a lock for their Round of 16 match against Canada?!

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I would love them to be the first African nation to win the World Cup.

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          They ll need to overcome france in qf if both teams make it till there

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    7. The real Chief
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Anyone else notice the the "World Cup Rate my Team" no longer works. Am I doing something wrong or is it simply that Scout are quite happy to take the membership money and provide a sub service product?

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