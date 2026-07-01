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England v DR Congo team news: Rice in, Saka out

1 July 2026 161 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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England and DR Congo will tussle for the right to face Mexico in the Round of 16 in Atlanta this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

The Three Lions are the strong bookies’ favourites to prosper in this tie – but then again, Germany had similar match odds ahead of their clash with Paraguay…

TEAM NEWS

It’s pretty much as expected from Thomas Tuchel, who makes three alterations from the victory over Panama.

One is an enforced change at right-back as Djed Spence ($4.5m) comes in for the injured Jarell Quansah ($4.4m). Reece James ($5.2m) is still unable to feature, too.

Declan Rice ($7.0m), who wasn’t risked in England’s final group game, returns at Morgan Rogers‘ ($7.2m) expense.

And the careful management of Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) continues as Noni Madueke ($6.1m) replaces his Arsenal teammate on the right flank.

As for DR Congo, head coach Sebastien Desabre has made one change to the side that started against Uzbekistan.

Ngal’ayel Mukau ($4.9m) comes in for Cedric Bakambu ($6.5m).

Virtually all of the Fantasy interest is with England, with 15 of Tuchel’s squad boasting higher ownerships than DR Congo’s most-selected player!

Here are the players owned by more than 1% of managers in the official FIFA game:

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane.

Subs: Dean Henderson, Trafford, Stones, Saka, Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Gordon, Watkins, Eze, Toney, James, Quansah.

DR Congo XI: Mpasi, Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka, Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Cipenga, Wissa, Mbuku.

Subs: Fayulu, Epolo, Kapuadi, Batubinsika, Bongonda, Kakuta, Joris Kayembe, Elia, Tshibola, Bakambu, Pickel, Mayele, Banza, Kalulu, Edo Kayembe.

161 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Even if we scrape through here, this defence will be destroyed by most teams left in.

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  2. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Never seen kane make a difference when it actually matters, for club or country

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Unless it's against Bochum or Darmstadt.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        People claim he's better than headland.. It's basically only those from England but still laughable

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    2. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane(c) get in

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      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        You never doubted him, right?

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    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Well Well Well

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  3. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mpasi - offspring of Mbappe and Pessi?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      First name Lionel, is the clue…

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Glad to see Gordon & Saka getting a hydration break, they’ll be thirsty…

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Saka should be chilling at home but wanted to be part of the World Cup run. Now he’s going to be out at the start of the season, just watch

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  5. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can't believe I dropped Olise and Haaland for Bellingham and Kane. Something sadly Tuchelesque about my team selection.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      England are shite!

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gobshite

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  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Tuchel sure doesn’t look like someone who will bring it home

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  7. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Song selection - Take me home! haha

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hahahahaha i heard it in the stadium lmaoooo. country home

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Country roads…. John Denver. Americans taking a piss

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  8. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    What was the point of taking Spence over Alexander Arnold?

    Almost relegated two years in a row, over a generational player. Supposed defensive work didn’t show at all today

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  9. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Can't anyone else take free-kicks and corners? Rice is cooked.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, stuck to the bottom of the pan…

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  10. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane. (Gordon)

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    1-1 Kane

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gordon assist.

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  12. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    England are so lucky.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      You mean the keeper’s luck ran out

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      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        He almost got a finger to it.

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      2. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        What's lucky about doing your job at an optimal level? If anything he should have done better with Kane's header.

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  13. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Never in doubt….

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  14. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE KANE

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  15. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    England out if jail

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  16. They are eating the dogs
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    It's coming home, lads

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  17. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane captain get in

    Gordon already done more than trashford

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  18. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Equals Pele's World Cup Finals goals, I believe.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      And Bobby Moore as England captain

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  19. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    What did they put in those hydration drinks?

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