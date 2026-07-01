England v DR Congo team news: Rice in, Saka out

England and DR Congo will tussle for the right to face Mexico in the Round of 16 in Atlanta this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

The Three Lions are the strong bookies’ favourites to prosper in this tie – but then again, Germany had similar match odds ahead of their clash with Paraguay…

TEAM NEWS

It’s pretty much as expected from Thomas Tuchel, who makes three alterations from the victory over Panama.

One is an enforced change at right-back as Djed Spence ($4.5m) comes in for the injured Jarell Quansah ($4.4m). Reece James ($5.2m) is still unable to feature, too.

Declan Rice ($7.0m), who wasn’t risked in England’s final group game, returns at Morgan Rogers‘ ($7.2m) expense.

And the careful management of Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) continues as Noni Madueke ($6.1m) replaces his Arsenal teammate on the right flank.

As for DR Congo, head coach Sebastien Desabre has made one change to the side that started against Uzbekistan.

Ngal’ayel Mukau ($4.9m) comes in for Cedric Bakambu ($6.5m).

Virtually all of the Fantasy interest is with England, with 15 of Tuchel’s squad boasting higher ownerships than DR Congo’s most-selected player!

Here are the players owned by more than 1% of managers in the official FIFA game:

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane.

Subs: Dean Henderson, Trafford, Stones, Saka, Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Gordon, Watkins, Eze, Toney, James, Quansah.

DR Congo XI: Mpasi, Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka, Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Cipenga, Wissa, Mbuku.

Subs: Fayulu, Epolo, Kapuadi, Batubinsika, Bongonda, Kakuta, Joris Kayembe, Elia, Tshibola, Bakambu, Pickel, Mayele, Banza, Kalulu, Edo Kayembe.