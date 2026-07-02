Portugal v Croatia team news: Gvardiol benched again

Runner-up plays runner-up as the second-place teams in Groups K and L face off in Toronto.

Portugal v Croatia gets underway at midnight BST.

A last-16 tie against Spain, who beat Austria 3-0 earlier today, awaits tonight’s winner.

TEAM NEWS

Roberto Martínez makes two changes to his Portugal side after the goalless draw with Colombia.

Joao Neves ($6.5m) and Rafael Leao ($7.8m) come in for Joao Felix ($6.5m) and Ruben Neves ($5.9m).

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic names the same starting XI that beat Ghana 2-1 on Saturday.

Having dropped out of the team in the final group game, Josko Gvardiol ($5.0m) again has to be content with a place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: D Costa, Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo, Vitinha, J Neves, Leao, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Semedo, Araujo, Dalot, Nunes, Ramos, B Silva, Felix, Sa, Inacio, Trincao, Guedes, R Neves, R Silva, S Costa, Conceicao.

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Perisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Stanisic, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, P Sucic, Vlasic, Budimir.

Subs: Gvardiol, Caleta-Sar, Moro, Kramaric, Pandur, Mario Pasalic, Jakic, Fruk, Matanovic, L Sucic, Vuskovic, Kotarski, Marco Pasalic, Erlic, Musa.