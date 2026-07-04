6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 5

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It’s time for the next tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This tournament runs from 4 to 8 July.

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Bruno Guimaraes have seen their share prices increase in recent days. However, Kevin De Bruyne is trending downwards after his early removal against Senegal.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from moments like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created. But be careful – some negative actions are also punished.

Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.

and build an eight-man squad. Player values are currently between 0.98 and 8.51 Gold per share , ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised.

, ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised. Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).

(provided you own 100+ shares of that individual). In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 5

So, with Matchday 5 about to commence, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Mike Maignan (France) – 3.05 per share

On two clean sheets from four, France are about to meet Paraguay in one of the round’s most favourable fixtures. After all, the South Americans have the lowest expected goals (xG, 1.63) tally of all remaining nations.

It’s also worth mentioning that Maignan saved a penalty from Jorgen Strand Larsen on Matchday 3.

Pedro Porro (Spain) – 1.97 per share

In defence, it’s wise to pick a member of Spain’s backline, despite needing to face Iberian neighbours Portugal next. That’s because they’ve still not allowed an opponent to score, accumulating a mere 1.10 expected goals conceded (xGC).

Porro has played in just two of these four matches, but both ended with him amongst the leading defenders, thanks to 134 and 172 points.

Against Austria, the right-back added a headed goal to his shut-out. Surely that’s enough to keep his place in Luis de la Fuente’s starting XI.

Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) – 3.11 per share

Meanwhile, the latest assist of Newcastle United’s captain set up a dramatic Gabriel Martinelli winner over Japan.

That’s the fourth time he’s set up a goal, achieving 159 and 117 points during Matchdays 3 and 4.

Although this Brazil team may not sparkle like past ones, they’ll get a go at Norway, who’ve conceded in every contest.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – 3.01 per share

Another target could be the experienced Xhaka. He’s an all-rounder who can gain points by scoring – like against Bosnia and Herzegovina – yet also by winning tackles and interceptions.

No midfielder beat his 171 tally throughout Matchday 2.

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8.51 per share

Hey, often the obvious picks are the best ones. Mbappe is the priciest Sport.Fun player, but he’s collected six goals and one assist.

The Real Madrid star is leading the way for shots on target (13) and sits amongst the best for big chances created (10). In this game, both get rewarded with a lovely 10 points per occasion.

Furthermore, France’s attack is purring. While they’re netting at least three times in each match, Paraguay have an xGC of 7.56. Mbappe is expensive, but worth it.

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 2.98 per share

Let’s end on another leading Matchday 4 forward, fresh from two goals and 186 points versus Austria.

Oyarzabal also hauled in Matchday 2, reaching an even higher 198 score. He’s very good value.