World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round of 16 captains

4 July 2026 0 comments
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Fantasy managers have the option to change their captain multiple times in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, if your captain blanks or does not deliver a satisfactory number of points, you can ‘twist’, giving you lots of opportunities to get it right each round.

As per the rules

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 1 captains

With this in mind, it’s worth having a look at the best captaincy prospects.

Below, we’ve put together an at-a-glance guide to the Round of 16, so you can identify who the top armband options are.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND OF 16 – AT-A-GLANCE CAPTAINS GUIDE

Sat 4 JulySun 5 JulyMon 6 JulyTue 7 July
FixturesCanada v MOROCCO (18:00)

Paraguay v FRANCE (22:00)		BRAZIL v Norway (21:00)Mexico v ENGLAND (01:00)

Portugal v SPAIN (20:00)		USA v Belgium (01:00)

ARGENTINA v Egypt (17:00)

Switzerland v COLOMBIA (21:00)
Captaincy suggestionAchraf Hakimi (DEF, $6.0m)

Kylian Mbappe (FWD,  $10.5m)		Vinicius Junior (MID, $10.0m) Harry Kane (FWD, $10.5m)

Lamine Yamal (MID, $10.0m) 		Christian Pulisic (MID, $7.0m)

Lionel Messi (FWD, $10.0m)

Luis Diaz (MID, $8.1m)
*Times in British Summer Time (BST)

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND OF 16 – HIGHEST EXPECTED POINTS (xPts)

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