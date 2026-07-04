World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who the bookies think will progress

4 July 2026 43 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve reached the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A whopping 14 favourites made it through the Round of 32, with just two ‘underdogs’ progressing. Even then, one of the so-called long shots was Morocco, a top 10-ranked nation who aren’t exactly bona fide outsiders.

In this article, we’ll look at who the bookies (in this case, bet365) fancy to progress to the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

We’ve done this for two reasons:

  • The new Qualification Booster gives you +2 points for every player that makes it through to the next round. Managers playing this chip, or weighing up when to activate it, will want to target players with a good chance of progressing.
  • There are limited transfers in each round – so you’ll want to make them count. Morocco, for instance, have a good chance of making it through the Round of 16 but look set to meet France in the quarter-finals.
TOURNAMENT STAGEALLOCATION
Before the Round of 164 free transfers
Before the Quarter-finals4 free transfers
Before the Semi-finals5 free transfers
Before the Final6 free transfers

We’ve stopped at the semi-finals, as even those who lose in the last four will still play in the ‘final’ round (aka the third-place play-off).

BOOKIES’ ODDS FOR EACH ROUND

We’ve divided the odds below into four tables, reflecting the four quarters of the draw.

Teams highlighted in bold are the bookies’ favourites to make it through to the next round.

FIRST HALF

TeamTo reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Paraguay8.7%2.7%
France91.3%72.6%
Canada29.9%4.0%
Morocco70.1%20.7%

SECOND QUARTER

TeamTo reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Portugal34.5%22.6%
Spain65.5%45.3%
USA50.0%18.1%
Belgium50.0%14.0%

THIRD QUARTER

TeamTo reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Brazil68.2%31.7%
Norway31.8%14.7%
Mexico43.1%19.0%
England56.9%34.6%

FOURTH QUARTER

TeamTo reach the quarter-finalsTo reach the semi-finals
Argentina82.8%58.6%
Egypt17.2%6.0%
Switzerland41.3%22.5%
Colombia58.7%12.9%

France, Argentina and Morocco, in that order, are the biggest favourites in their respective last-16 matches.

France and Argentina also have the highest percentage chance of reaching the semi-finals.

If you’re looking at ‘set and forget’ players to buy now, the two 2022 World Cup finalists are the clear stand-outs.

By contrast, USA and Belgium can’t be separated by the bookies in their Round of 16 tie! A veritable 50/50 match.

England, too, are only marginal favourites for their ‘away’ clash with Mexico.

While the bookies think the Three Lions will make the last four (along with France, Argentina and Spain), there’s less conviction with the England projection than there is with the other three.

43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    B.Diaz under 5%, worth it over Saibari?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      No

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  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Llorente -> Digne
    O'Reilly -> Halhal
    KDB -> Olise
    Sane -> Saibari

    GTG?

    Freese Vargas
    Digne Dest Molina Munoz Halhal
    Vini Dembele Olise Pulisic Saibari
    Mbappe Messi Haaland

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Don't like Digne, he's getting rotated.

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        It's a risk I'm willing to take

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Like it

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers!

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    3. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      G2g

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    No transfer carries over right? Wondering if I should do Bellingham to Diaz. No other England attacker but also no Colombian attacker.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Could be sideways

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        True tbf, but England look bad going forward, besides Kane

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          True, I'm keeping away from England
          Since you have it already, I'll give another chance

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  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Keep Vini or Kane?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Both?

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Want funds

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Vini

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    3. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Vini

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Vini

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  5. idaho23
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Manzambi to brahim diaz or baena? I'm not a big fan of him being on the last day.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B. Diaz

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  6. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Clean sheet shield best to be used this gameweek?

    Also have max cap

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    1. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Im thinking of saving it for QF or SF actually.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Was thinking similar. Thanks

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        This

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  7. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Pickford / Martinez
    Hakimi(c)/Cucu/Dinge*/Martinez/Sanchez*
    Vargas*/Olise/Nini/Pulisic*/Barcola*
    Mbappe/Messi/Oyarzabal

    No booster played

    Max(c) and CS shield available

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Vini

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  8. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Please pick one of
    A - Kane
    B- Olazabal
    C - Haaland

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I'll go C

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A I think

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    3. Kroenius
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        B

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Medina to
      A. Mojica, already got Munoz
      B. Halhal, Bounou is there with Simon backup

      WC in hand so not too concerned about upcoming rounds

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    5. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      If i make 3 trasnfers today will the 4t be carried on . O ro I will lose it toally

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Looks like you'll loose that

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      2. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Nope, you can't carry transfers sadly.

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      3. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Thanks all.
        Has doubled up on Morocco defense with the CS shield. Hope it works

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    6. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thoughts on taking a -3 to do Pulisic to Barcola? Cheers all.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Not really

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      2. Kroenius
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Nope, as a Belgian I could see him kinda cooking us

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      3. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        clean sheet shield, max cap or leave??

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        1. Kroenius
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            CS,leave MaxCap till SF or Final(s)

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        2. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Missed deadline last week and left with a measly 47 points and 9 non-players 🙁 gonna take a -3 to get 11 out, are these sound transfers?

          Verbruggen > Martinez
          Dumfries > Kounde
          Diouf > Saliba
          Mane > Dembele
          Gakpo > Mbappe

          Gives me the following team

          Martinez
          Kounde, Saliba, Hakimi
          B.Diaz, Saibari, Vini, Dembele, Yamal
          Messi, Mbappe

          Thanks

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        3. Garfield1001
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Keep Dest or transfer in Halhal?

          Thanks

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