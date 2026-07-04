World Cup Fantasy: Diaz unlucky again + Córdoba injury

Colombia booked their place in the Round of 16 with a dominant 1-0 win over Ghana, setting up a clash with Switzerland.

The scoreline flattered Ghana, with Colombia controlling the match throughout and creating enough chances to win by a far bigger margin.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

COLOMBIA 1-0 GHANA

Goal: J Arias

J Arias Assist: Suarez

Suarez Big chances created bonus: Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero Top Fantasy points scorers: Arias (10), Lucumi (9), Sanchez (9), Mojica (9), Vargas (9)

SCOUT NOTES

Colombia made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Portugal in Round 3. Full-backs Johan Mojica ($3.9m) and Daniel Muñoz ($4.6m) both returned after being rested as part of the manager’s rotation plans. Nestor Lorenzo had already hinted at those changes after the Portugal match, explaining:

“We wanted to freshen things up a bit. Our full-backs make a huge effort every match and, with qualification already secured, we know we have four full-backs of a very good level. Santiago Arias and Machado showed they are at the same high level as Muñoz and Mojica, who played the previous matches. We wanted to manage the workload a little by refreshing the wide areas.”

Interestingly, Luis Suárez ($5.7m) missed out from the start for the second successive match, with Jhon Córdoba ($6.1m) preferred up front once again. Ahead of the Portugal game, Lorenzo had also suggested that Suárez’s absence from the XI related to rotation, saying:

“The same with Luis Suárez, who made a great effort in the previous two matches and had come off with a little knock to his shoulder. Córdoba has been recovering, so we thought he would provide a good refresh as well, both to press and to trouble the opposition.”

Suárez missing out again suggests his game-time could be at risk moving forward. However, Córdoba’s early injury may change the situation. He lasted just eight minutes before being replaced, which could reopen the door for Suárez in the Round of 16. Lorenzo briefly addressed Córdoba’s injury after the match, saying:

“perhaps a contusion or minor sprain.” – Via @PlayFor90

The statistics suggested Colombia deserved the win. They controlled 61% of the possession, generated 2.19 expected goals (xG) to Ghana’s 0.26, registered 20 attempts and created five big chances.

Ghana offered very little going forward. They failed to create a single big chance, which also reflected Colombia’s defensive display. Outside of an early long-range effort from Thomas Partey and a dangerous ball flashed across the six-yard box, Colombia stayed in control throughout.

Colombia looked threatening from the opening whistle. Suárez made an immediate impact after replacing the injured Córdoba just eight minutes into the match. He burst down the right, whipped a dangerous cross into the box, and although Luis Díaz ($8.1m) missed it, Jhon Arias ($6.3m) arrived to fire home the winner. Suárez also pressed aggressively and forced another opening, but his teammates couldn’t take advantage.

($8.1m) missed it, ($6.3m) arrived to fire home the winner. Suárez also pressed aggressively and forced another opening, but his teammates couldn’t take advantage. Díaz endured another frustrating afternoon. He has now blanked in three consecutive World Cup Fantasy matches, but not through a lack of effort. He tested the goalkeeper early on, had a goal ruled out after turning in Jefferson Lerma’s ($4.9m) cross, and later squandered a one-on-one after an excellent through-ball from Gustavo Puerta ($5.3m). Patience may still pay off with Díaz, but in such an aggressive Fantasy format, many managers could already be considering alternatives ahead of the Switzerland clash. Díaz was also discussed before the match, after a journalist suggested expectations around him were even higher than his performances. Lorenzo replied:

“Lucho is a player who makes the difference, and we always expect him to show up in every match. He has shown up. He has had goals disallowed. He also didn’t have the luck with those goals because he was just slightly offside, and there was also a foul called against him that was debatable. But Lucho has played good matches. Hopefully he does it again tomorrow, scores and is the standout player. There’s always expectation around him because of the player he is.”