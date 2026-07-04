World Cup Fantasy: Salah fitness update, Marmoush flops again

Egypt made the Round of 16 in not particularly convincing fashion, only seeing off Australia following a penalty shootout.

Few will be expecting them to reach the quarter-finals, with Argentina up next.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Pharaohs’ victory, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

AUSTRALIA 1-1 EGYPT (2-4 PENS)

Goals: Hany own-goal | Ashour

Hany own-goal | Ashour Assists: O’Neill | Hafez

O’Neill | Hafez Tackle bonus : Attia

: Attia Top points scorers: Ashour (10), Trewin (9), O’Neill (7), Hafez (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

You could make a good argument that Egypt deserved to progress (3-0 on big chances, 3-1 on efforts on target and 1.36-0.87 on xG) but it otherwise wasn’t persuasive stuff from the Pharaohs, whose only win (excluding shootouts) in this tournament so far was against the lowest-ranked nation, New Zealand. Then again, they’ve not yet been beaten.

In Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) and Omar Marmoush ($7.8m), they possess elite-level players that Australia do not. But neither was at their best on Friday, with Salah looking not quite fully fit. The former Liverpool man had been a concern for this fixture with a hamstring issue, and he didn’t seem 100% in this match. However, his manager insisted after the game that his involvement was never in doubt:

“I knew exactly what I was doing. A coach – whether it’s me or anyone else – must avoid revealing too much or speaking too openly about the details. I knew Salah would start, but I simply stated that he was part of the squad – that he might start, or just be available for the match. That’s the job; you have to handle things politically, so to speak, in a sporting sense. At the same time, I’m happy Salah finished the match and really pushed himself.” – Hossam Hossan