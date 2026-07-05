Brazil v Norway team news: Martinelli + Ryerson start

Another quarter-final place will be decided at the New York New Jersey Stadium this evening as Brazil face Norway.

Kick-off is at 21:00 BST.

The winner of this match will face whoever progresses from the Mexico v England tie, which takes place later.

TEAM NEWS

Carlo Ancelotti makes one change to his Brazil side following the last-gasp 2-1 win over Japan.

Gabriel Martinelli ($6.5m) is rewarded for his goalscoring cameo in that Round of 32 tie, taking the place of the injured Lucas Paqueta ($6.5m).

As for Norway, their head coach, Stale Solbakken, has also made one alteration.

One-time popular Fantasy pick Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) is back from injury and replaces Marcus Pedersen ($4.1m) at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Santos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, Martinelli, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Rayan, Vinicius Junior, Cunha.

Subs: Ederson, Sandro, Neymar, Raphinha, Weverton, Bremer, Pereira, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Henrique, Ederson, Ibanez, Thiago.

Norway XI: Nyland, Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland.

Subs: Thorsby, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Tangvik, Selvik, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Thorstvedt, Aasgaard, Schjelderup, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Falchener.