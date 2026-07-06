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Mexico v England team news: Quansah, Saka + Gordon start

6 July 2026 14 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Thunder and lighting not withstanding, another quarter-final place will be decided at the Azteca Stadium this morning as Mexico host England.

Kick-off is at 02:00 BST (delayed by one hour).

The winner of this match will face Norway in Miami after Erling Haaland et al knocked Brazil out of the tournament on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

Mexico are unchanged from their 2-0 last-32 win over Ecuador.

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel ($3.9m) is the only ‘El Tricolor’ player to boast more than 5% ownership in Fantasy. He is part of a defence that is yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Julian Quinones ($5.6m) has notched 33 points in four matches, thanks to three goals and one assist. No Mexico player has more points.

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes for the Three Lions.

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m), Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) come into the side, with Djed Spence ($4.5m), Noni Madueke ($6.1m) and Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) dropping to the bench.

Five of England’s eleven starters are eligible for Scouting Bonus, including Ezri Konsa ($4.8m).

LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Rangel, Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez, Romo, Lira, Mora, Quinones, Jimenez, Alvarado

Subs: Acevedo, Alvarez, Chavez Garcia, Chavez, Fidelgo, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Huerta Valera, Martinez, Ochoa, Pineda, Reyes, Vargas, Vega

England XI: Pickford, Quansah, Guehi, Konsa, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

Subs: Burn, Chalobah, Eze, Henderson D, Henderson J, James, Madueke, Mainoo, Rashford, Rogers, Spence, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p>

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    It's ridiculous that 5-2-3 isn't a selectable formation.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I don’t see any clean sheets in this one.

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Game defo 0-0 and pens

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  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rice booked after a minute 🙄

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  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    England fans all gone to bed?

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    1. RedJive79
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not all.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        *waves*

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah it’s 6:20pm!

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I said England fans

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          😆

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  4. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    11 mins ago

    Raul got past Konsa so easily.

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  5. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brilliant save by Pickford. In your face, Raúl!

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  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Come on Jimenez get me some points

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  7. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whenever I have watched England over the years, one thing always seems to repeat time after time, and that is the foreign opposition always look more technical and composed on the ball.

    Quite uncanny how it seems to repeat over the generations, despite the rise in talent we see.

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