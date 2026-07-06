Mexico v England team news: Quansah, Saka + Gordon start

Thunder and lighting not withstanding, another quarter-final place will be decided at the Azteca Stadium this morning as Mexico host England.
Kick-off is at 02:00 BST (delayed by one hour).
The winner of this match will face Norway in Miami after Erling Haaland et al knocked Brazil out of the tournament on Sunday.
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TEAM NEWS
Mexico are unchanged from their 2-0 last-32 win over Ecuador.
Goalkeeper Raul Rangel ($3.9m) is the only ‘El Tricolor’ player to boast more than 5% ownership in Fantasy. He is part of a defence that is yet to concede a goal at the tournament.
Julian Quinones ($5.6m) has notched 33 points in four matches, thanks to three goals and one assist. No Mexico player has more points.
Thomas Tuchel makes three changes for the Three Lions.
Jarell Quansah ($4.4m), Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) come into the side, with Djed Spence ($4.5m), Noni Madueke ($6.1m) and Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) dropping to the bench.
Five of England’s eleven starters are eligible for Scouting Bonus, including Ezri Konsa ($4.8m).
LINE-UPS
Mexico XI: Rangel, Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez, Romo, Lira, Mora, Quinones, Jimenez, Alvarado
Subs: Acevedo, Alvarez, Chavez Garcia, Chavez, Fidelgo, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Huerta Valera, Martinez, Ochoa, Pineda, Reyes, Vargas, Vega
England XI: Pickford, Quansah, Guehi, Konsa, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane
Subs: Burn, Chalobah, Eze, Henderson D, Henderson J, James, Madueke, Mainoo, Rashford, Rogers, Spence, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins