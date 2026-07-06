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Portugal v Spain team news: Felix in for Leao

6 July 2026 20 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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One of the more attractive-looking last-16 ties sees Portugal take on Spain at the Dallas Stadium.

Kick-off in the Iberian derby is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez makes one change from his side’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in the last round.

Rafael Leao makes way as Joao Felix takes his place on the left wing.

Luis de la Fuente names an unchanged Spain XI after Thursday’s impressive 3-0 win against Austria.

Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo keep their places, having come into the line-up in the Round of 32.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Felix, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Sa, Rui Silva, Semedo, Araujo, Dalot, Inacio, Samu Costa, Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Ramos, Trincao, Leao, Guedes, Conceicao.

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Laporte, Cubarsi, Cucurella, Baena, Rodri, Pedri, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Ruiz, Gavi, Zubimendi, Torres, Pino, Williams, Munoz, Iglesias.

20 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Captain Oyarzabal or Cucu?
    Thanks!

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Cucurella

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      1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Even if no cs shield?

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Cucurella plays so advanced

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  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Portugal

    GK Diogo Costa
    DL Nuno Mendes
    DC Renato Veiga
    DC Ruben Dias
    DR Joao Cancelo
    DMC Joao Neves
    DMC Vitinha
    AML Joao Felix
    AMC Bruno Fernandes
    AMR Pedro Neto
    FW C. Ronaldo

    Spain

    GK Unai Simon
    DL M. Cucurella
    DC A. Laporte
    DC Pau Cubarsi
    DR Pedro Porro
    DMC Rodri
    DMC Pedri
    AML Alex Baena
    AMC Dani Olmo
    AMR Lamine Yamal
    FW M. Oyarzabal

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  3. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    The fake outrage over Trumps phone call to FIFA is embarrassing.

    FIFA overturned a 3 match ban for Ronaldo last year. He served a 1 game ban.

    You didn't see the FPL community take to X on mass to complain and yelp with such hurt feelings.

    You don't see the same hurt people making the Ronaldo comparison either.

    Both FIFA outcomes are wrong.

    Ronaldo's FIFA decision is below

    “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period. If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team.”

    Have a nice evening

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Not worth reposting.

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I think they should rescind the three reds in the opening game, replay the game and start the tournament from the beginning….

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    3. EmreCan Hustle
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      So, did you show support for Ronaldo a year ago the way you're supporting Trump and Balogun now?

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  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Ronaldo had just one touch in the box v Croatia, and that was taking the penalty. Not what you need from your number 9.

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  5. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Like France, Spain could field a second first team from their bench….incredible depth

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    With this Spain pressure, good to see Ronaldo tracking back from the penalty spot to the edge of the (Spanish) box…

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      😀

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You know he’ll now go on and get a brace in this game….with two touches in the box over 90mins…

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  7. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anyone have a link to Ronnie’s heat maps from all games so far?

    Or just link me to a picture of a blank pitch…

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  8. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ronaldo playing like an injured player

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  9. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    An okay match so far.

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  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    The delivery from these Portuguese wingers are shambolic

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Nuno Mendes injured and subbed in 55th minute.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *56th

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