Portugal v Spain team news: Felix in for Leao

One of the more attractive-looking last-16 ties sees Portugal take on Spain at the Dallas Stadium.

Kick-off in the Iberian derby is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez makes one change from his side’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in the last round.

Rafael Leao makes way as Joao Felix takes his place on the left wing.

Luis de la Fuente names an unchanged Spain XI after Thursday’s impressive 3-0 win against Austria.

Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo keep their places, having come into the line-up in the Round of 32.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Felix, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Sa, Rui Silva, Semedo, Araujo, Dalot, Inacio, Samu Costa, Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Ramos, Trincao, Leao, Guedes, Conceicao.

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Laporte, Cubarsi, Cucurella, Baena, Rodri, Pedri, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Ruiz, Gavi, Zubimendi, Torres, Pino, Williams, Munoz, Iglesias.