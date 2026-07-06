World Cup Fantasy: Haaland brace, super sub Schjelderup + Ryerson latest

Norway produced a famous 2-1 win over Brazil to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

It was a frustrating exit for Selecao, who came a cropper against European opposition for the sixth successive World Cup.

Norway now move on to face England, setting up an intriguing last-eight clash.

Here are our Scout Notes from the victory, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

NORWAY 2-0 BRAZIL

Goals: Haaland x2 | Neymar

Haaland x2 | Neymar Assists: Schjelderup x2

Schjelderup x2 Penalty wins: Cunha, Casemiro

Cunha, Casemiro Tackle bonus: Berg | Danilo

Berg | Danilo Shots on target bonus: Haaland

Haaland Top points scorers: Haaland (13), Ryerson (9), Wolfe (9), Schjelderup (9), Nyland (8), Neymar (8)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Norway made just one change to the side that beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32. Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) returned from injury to start at right-back, replacing Marcus Pedersen ($4.1m), who struggled to impress in the previous match. Pedersen was also suffering from illness.

“I’m saying he’s done what the others have done over the last two days… but it’s not as though he’s trained fully.” – Stale Solbakken on Julian Ryerson, speaking ahead of the match

Brazil also made one enforced change. Gabriel Martinelli ($6.5m) replaced the injured Lucas Paquetá ($6.5m), forcing a slight tactical reshuffle.

($6.5m) replaced the injured ($6.5m), forcing a slight tactical reshuffle. Despite the defeat, Carlo Ancelotti’s side came out on top in most of the key attacking metrics. Brazil generated 2.61 xG (expected goals) compared to Norway’s 1.05, created two more big chances and registered five more shots. Two Selecao spot-kicks did, however, account for over 60% of that xG and those two extra big chances. Norway enjoyed more possession, too, finishing with 66% of the ball.

Brazil again massively underwhelmed but, on another day, could still have won. Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) won an early penalty after Kristoffer Ajer ($4.3m) brought him down in the box. Bruno Guimarães ($6.8m) stepped up, but Ørjan Nyland ($4.2m) saved his spot-kick. Guimarães then came close to converting after Martinelli’s cross ricocheted into his path, only for Nyland to deny him again. Vinícius Júnior ($10.0m) also capitalised on Martin Ødegaard’s ($7.7m) loose touch inside the area, but once more Nyland stood firm. Guimarães and Endrick ($5.5m) later squandered two more great chances but it wasn’t until Neymar ($7.2m) scored from the spot, well into second-half injury time, that Brazil got on the board.

($7.3m) won an early penalty after ($4.3m) brought him down in the box. ($6.8m) stepped up, but ($4.2m) saved his spot-kick. Guimarães then came close to converting after Martinelli’s cross ricocheted into his path, only for Nyland to deny him again. ($10.0m) also capitalised on ($7.7m) loose touch inside the area, but once more Nyland stood firm. Guimarães and ($5.5m) later squandered two more great chances but it wasn’t until ($7.2m) scored from the spot, well into second-half injury time, that Brazil got on the board. While Norway deserve plenty of praise, the number of chances they conceded will encourage owners of England attackers ahead of the quarter-finals. Without Nyland’s outstanding performance, the result could easily have been very different. Solbakken acknowledged the importance of his goalkeeper after the match.

“This game could have gone either way. We have to be honest about that. We had match winners in Nyland in goal and up front.” – Stale Solbakken

Of the teams remaining, Norway have by far the worst expected goals against (xGA) tally (8.95) in the World Cup. They’ve yet to keep a single clean sheet this summer, too.

Norway did, however, produce several standout performances in attack. Erling Haaland ($10.5m) naturally stole the headlines with his brace. He failed to convert an early flicked effort, then came close again when Kristoffer Ajer ($4.3m) picked him out at the back post after an adventurous run into the final third. Haaland eventually broke the deadlock when Andreas Schjelderup ($6.2m) burst down the left and delivered an inviting cross for him to power home with a header. The pair combined again for Norway’s second. Schjelderup slipped Haaland the ball just outside the area, and the striker unleashed a thunderous left-footed effort through a crowd of defenders and beyond Alisson. That brace earned him 13 Fantasy points.

($10.5m) naturally stole the headlines with his brace. He failed to convert an early flicked effort, then came close again when ($4.3m) picked him out at the back post after an adventurous run into the final third. Haaland eventually broke the deadlock when ($6.2m) burst down the left and delivered an inviting cross for him to power home with a header. The pair combined again for Norway’s second. Schjelderup slipped Haaland the ball just outside the area, and the striker unleashed a thunderous left-footed effort through a crowd of defenders and beyond Alisson. That brace earned him 13 Fantasy points. Schjelderup transformed the game after coming off the bench, providing both assists. His introduction also justified Solbakken’s tactical changes. The head coach surprisingly replaced Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) at half-time, also taking Alexander Sørloth ($6.8m) off. Sørloth created the chance that Patrick Berg ($5.6m) converted before the goal was ruled out for offside, but he struggled to make a consistent impact from the right wing. Oscar Bobb ($5.1m) replaced him and was livelier, if failing to have the same impact as Schjelderup.

($6.1m) at half-time, also taking ($6.8m) off. Sørloth created the chance that ($5.6m) converted before the goal was ruled out for offside, but he struggled to make a consistent impact from the right wing. ($5.1m) replaced him and was livelier, if failing to have the same impact as Schjelderup. Ødegaard stayed on the pitch from start to finish. He started the move that led to Berg’s disallowed goal and later missed an excellent chance after some superb hold-up play from Haaland. Overall, it was an eye-catching display from the Arsenal midfielder, even if there were no tangible Fantasy returns.

Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe ($4.2m) both came off before Brazil’s late penalty, meaning they held onto their clean sheet points. Solbakken offered no explanation for Wolfe’s substitution, but he did reveal that Ryerson hadn’t suffered a setback. Instead, he tired after returning from injury and experienced cramp in both calves.

“Julian felt ready over the last two days, but he didn’t have enough load… He didn’t aggravate the injury. He went off simply because he got tired and had cramp in his calves.” – Stale Solbakken

“Julian will be much better for the next game because now he can train properly this week.” – Stale Solbakken