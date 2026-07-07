Argentina v Egypt team news: Medina + Marmoush benched

Argentina and Egypt meet in the World Cup Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Lionel Scaloni’s men topped Group J but were given an almighty scare by Cape Verde last time out, ultimately winning 3-2 after extra time.

Egypt beat Australia on penalties to reach the Round of 16.

The winners of this clash will face Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Argentina boss Scaloni has made three changes to his starting XI.

Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez come in for Facundo Medina, Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez.

As for Egypt, they make two alterations from the Round of 32.

Mohanad Lasheen and Haissem Hassan replace Hamdi Fathy and Omar Marmoush.

Seven Argentina players won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus, including the benched Medina.

Salah sits just under the 5% threshold, however:

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lis Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Paredes, Enzo, Messi, Alvarez

Subs: Musso, Rulli, Otamendi, Senesi, Montiel, Medina, Palacios, Almada, Barco, Lo Celso, Paz, Lau Martinez, Gonzalez, Lopez, Simeone

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez, Ashour, Attia, Lasheen, Hassan, Salah, Zico

Subs: M Alaa, El-Shenawy, Soliman, T Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Fathy, Saber, Dunga, Marmoush, Zizo, Abdelkarim, Trezeguet, Adel