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Argentina v Egypt team news: Medina + Marmoush benched

7 July 2026 98 comments
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Argentina and Egypt meet in the World Cup Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Lionel Scaloni’s men topped Group J but were given an almighty scare by Cape Verde last time out, ultimately winning 3-2 after extra time.

Egypt beat Australia on penalties to reach the Round of 16.

The winners of this clash will face Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Argentina boss Scaloni has made three changes to his starting XI.

Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez come in for Facundo Medina, Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez.

As for Egypt, they make two alterations from the Round of 32.

Mohanad Lasheen and Haissem Hassan replace Hamdi Fathy and Omar Marmoush.

Seven Argentina players won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus, including the benched Medina.

Salah sits just under the 5% threshold, however:

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lis Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Paredes, Enzo, Messi, Alvarez

Subs: Musso, Rulli, Otamendi, Senesi, Montiel, Medina, Palacios, Almada, Barco, Lo Celso, Paz, Lau Martinez, Gonzalez, Lopez, Simeone

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez, Ashour, Attia, Lasheen, Hassan, Salah, Zico

Subs: M Alaa, El-Shenawy, Soliman, T Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Fathy, Saber, Dunga, Marmoush, Zizo, Abdelkarim, Trezeguet, Adel

98 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    fpl context
    please help.
    what could be the best nailed defender for 4.5 million or under to use in gameweeks 3,6,7 and 10?
    brighton player maybe this new guy michael svoboda? if he has strong preseason he could be my guy cause lewis dunk is old.

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    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      You are 1 month to early to ask that question . We don't even know the prices of players and the transfer window closes 1. September.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Why would you possibly need to know this information now?

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      1. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        the more time to plan i have, the better. thats why the USA got victory in d-day at normandy.

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        1. Meta12345
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          * the allies

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  2. Not again Shirley
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Sorry if already covered but which booster is everyone playing next round? Have Max captain, clean sheet shield and 12th man left to play.

    Playing a bit of catch up now after missing deadline for first knock out round so missed out on free transfers and playing qualification booster!

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      The shield.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

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    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      The shield is probably best, but depends on your team. Like this GW i have 3x Argentina defense. The shield would have been great to use now.

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  3. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    My goodness Argentina are dirty. Incredible they haven't gotten a booking yet. Alvarez just intentionally undercut that dude and wasn't even looking at the ball. Jeez.

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    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      They have played dirty for the past 20 years.

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Keep going...

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  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Trump at half time trying to get Messi's penalty re taken ?

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why bother, he'll just miss again.

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    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      He and Infertino are so embarrassing. From Infartino taking the world cup trophy to the White House, the FIFA peace prize and now the red card intervention. They are corrupt as the day is long

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Argentina so lucky just then

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Didn't even show replay

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        So soft

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  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Goal of the tournament

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  7. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    0-2 Egypt

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I need a wildcard.

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  8. JBG
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gooaaal! Get in!

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  9. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    ZIIIIIIICCCCCCCCCCCOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🙂

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  10. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    President Trump is on the phone.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      And FIFA folds….

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    2. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, Mr President. Will do.

      Free-kick.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lol…

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  11. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Zico torments Argentina again…

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  12. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Argues were over hyped cause of the draw to final, needed ex time to get past c/verde

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  13. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    If this gets over turned it will be a travesty

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  14. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Soft, but probably right 🙁

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  15. JBG
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hahahah they're not even hiding it at this point. Despise these corrupt cnts

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Want Egypt to win but stepping on foot is a clear foul

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doubt it would've been overturned the other way

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That's a nothing argument

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      2. DeSelby
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The announcers keep saying it was because he grabbed the jersey which isn't true either. The touch on the foot was incidental and the only reason Martinez went down is because he's a cheat.

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    2. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's so blatant it's bizarre, hopefully Egypt do the job, FIFA would be fuming

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  16. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Very soft.

    What a shame. Great goal.

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  17. JBG
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    2 soft FKs that goes Argies way... such bs

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      It was a foul, as much as I wanted it to not be. Kicked his foot as well as the shirt pull.

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  18. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Disgraceful. Would never have been overturned if it was Argentina scoring. Absolute stinker.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      So u think it wasn't a foul?

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      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Obvious foul.

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      2. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fun fact if you were born when the foul happened you'd be 9 by the time the goal went in

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  19. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I wouldn't trust FIFA to babysit a rock

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  20. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Game's gone. I guarantee if Argentina had scored that goal it wouldn't have been disallowed.

    I especially can't take the way the annoucers keep saying over and over "correct decision" like they're trying to convince themselves and legitimize what just occurred.

    Not for me.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Hypothetical situations aren't an argument. That was a foul

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  21. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Twist to Lucho Diaz on the cards. Thanks Messi!

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  22. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Mr. Burns in the VAR room: "Are they booing me?"

    Mr Smithers as assistant VAR: "Oh, no, sir. They're saying, 'Boo-urns! Boo-urns!'"

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