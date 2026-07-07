Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: Fifth Spain clean sheet + another Yamal blank

7 July 2026 64 comments
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Spain left it late to book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, with a stoppage-time winner sealing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portugal.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium throughout an attritional Iberian derby, but Luis de la Fuente’s side looked the more likely to break the deadlock before finally finding the decisive moment to set up a last-eight clash with Belgium.

Here are our Scout Notes from the victory, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SPAIN 1-0 PORTUGAL

A fifth consecutive Spain clean sheet

  • Goal: Merino
  • Assist: Torres
  • Tackles bonus: Baena, Yamal, Rodri | Neves
  • Shots on target bonus: Ronaldo
  • Top points scorers: Porro (9), Merino (9), Cancelo (7), Cubarsi (7), Laporte (7), Simon (7), Cucurella (7)

TEAM STATS

A fifth consecutive Spain clean sheet

PLAYER STATS

A fifth consecutive Spain clean sheet

SCOUT NOTES

  • Spain named an unchanged XI from their Round 3 win over Austria. Portugal made just one alteration, with João Félix coming in for Rafael Leão on the left wing.
  • Luis de la Fuente’s side deserved the win on the numbers. Spain had 55% possession, generated almost three times as much xG (expected goals) as Portugal, created two more big chances and registered five more attempts on goal.
  • Portugal struggled in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo had two early efforts, but neither seriously troubled Spain. One came from a tight angle, while the other lacked power. Nuno Mendes then struck the bar with a deflected effort from just outside the box. Portugal’s only clear-cut chance arrived late on, when Bernardo Silva headed just over from a cross.
  • Spain impressed again defensively. They conceded just one big chance and claimed their fifth consecutive World Cup clean sheet, underlining their status as the tournament’s strongest defence. After the match, de la Fuente was asked about Unai Simón‘s ($5.0m) run of shut-outs and the defensive work of the whole team.

“This record is the result of the fantastic work of all the players. The offensive and defensive work is the result of the collective work of the team. We have great defensive solidity, but based on great solidarity, generosity, effort and sacrifice. I run for you now and you will run for me. That is an impressive team feeling.” – Luis de la Fuente

  • Spain looked far more convincing without the ball than with it. They controlled large spells of the match, but had to wait until the 91st minute to find the breakthrough. Ferran Torres ($7.8m) spotted the run of fellow substitute Mikel Merino ($6.2m), threading a perfectly weighted through-ball into his path. Merino kept his composure and drilled a low finish beyond the Portugal goalkeeper to settle the tie.
  • Even Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) couldn’t produce one of his usual influential displays, although he was lively in spells. A swift counter-attack gave him the chance to cut inside from the right and curl an effort towards goal, but the goalkeeper got across to save it. He then came close again from a direct free-kick, forcing another excellent stop. Yamal finished with an xGI (expected goal involvement) of just 0.27, well below the levels Fantasy managers have become accustomed to – but then we could say the same about Spain as a collective. His manager was happy with his display, at least.

“For me, today Lamine has played one of the most important matches of his life.

For me, it’s one of his most important matches because of his maturity, his work and his ability to suffer. I think it could be a very important day for his development.” – Luis de la Fuente

  • Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) had Spain’s best chance before the winner. Dani Olmo ($7.7m) split the Portugal defence with an excellent through-ball, but Oyarzabal dragged his one-on-one effort wide of the post. It proved to be his only clear-cut opportunity, highlighting just how difficult Spain found it to carve Portugal open. Olmo also saw one effort blocked and wasted another good chance, so frustration wasn’t limited to Oyarzabal.
  • Álex Baena ($6.0m) came closest after Yamal’s early effort forced a save from Diogo Costa. The rebound fell kindly to Baena, but Costa reacted brilliantly to deny him as well. Baena later managed another effort from inside the box, although it lacked the power to trouble the goalkeeper. Like the rest of Spain’s attack, he struggled to make a decisive impact.

“In my opinion, today’s match was exceptional. Both teams were facing each other with two of the best midfields in the world, with a very similar idea, and there were exceptional footballing moments.” – Luis de la Fuente

  • With that context in mind, Spain’s attackers could find much more space against Belgium, whose midfield has lacked consistency throughout the tournament. Combine that with Spain’s outstanding defensive record, and their assets should remain among the most appealing Fantasy picks heading into the quarter-finals.
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64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Guys with CS Shield, how's your performance so far

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Wasted till now. 3 of them kept a cleanie, 4th conceded 4 goals.

      Need Argentina and Colombia to concede atleast one goal

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Interesting
        I think you need exact one goal and not atleast, right?

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      2. z13
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Same here

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      3. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Totally wated.
        Double Morocco def. Cucu . dest. Munoz to go Rangel -1 in Goal.
        I may be wrong b ut i dont think its p;ossible to play 5 defenders wihtout sacrifcing at least one forward.

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      No one in my league is getting anything out of it. Unless you have multiple defenders from Paraguay, Norway, Belgium or Portugal it's obviously failed. Still have mine & don't think I'll play it next round either; maybe SF

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    3. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      So glad I didn't play. 2 cleanies, a Brazilian and dest both failed entirely, and medina to play. Looking at next round or sf depending on how I can rescue my defense (2 out already plus hakimi who will concede a lot vs France)

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    4. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Useless chip

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      1. Funkyav
        • 17 Years
        20 mins ago

        maybe really useful later on

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    5. karam94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      No benefit as things stand. I expected more random goals to be leaked. I have both Martinez's to play & Munoz from Colombia so hopefully it helps bag a few cleanies there. Surely Egypt or Switzerland will nick a goal? Otherwise chip wasted & in hindsight might have been more useful in the group stages where teams were more leaky/casual.

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      1. AAAFootball
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Wasn't available groups but definitely would have been a help.

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        1. karam94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ah good point, forgot about that!

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        I kept it for QF or SF assuming they'll not be as high scoring and more competitive

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  2. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    10 of my 15 man squad have been eliminated this round, and I still have three players to play in the Swiss V Colombia game
    Only 4 frees. I forsee lots of hits I guess

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      * 4 players to play in Swiss V Colombia. Yikes!

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Wow that is impressive
      3 out here with another 2 likely (1 Swiss and one Egypt)

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      10? Don't want to be rude but how?

      I have 4(probably will be 5 when Switzerland lose) and I feel that's too much. 3 of those are Brazil players even.

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        4 Usa, 3 Mexico, 2 Canadas and a Paraguayan
        2 Swiss and 2 Colombias to go

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        1. AAAFootball
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Why quadruple USA when you knew they played Spain next anyway? 2 Canada is crazy as well, there was no way they got through Morocco and France, and finally why would you double each side of swiss-colombia? Feels like a lose lose there as the winners still have to play Argentina.

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          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            I dont know 🙁

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          I don’t think you are very good at this game

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          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Its not the manager Jim. Its the players.

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              -- Roberto Martinez

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  3. Croydon Soul Co
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Got 18 points from Kane as captain, do you think I should switch to Messi?

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same dillema here. Sticking i think, as backup manzimbi is just too little of a safety net.

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    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Mine’s gone from Mbappe to Kane to Trossard. Messi’s gonna have to score a couple.

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    3. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Definitely. I'm switching from Bellingham to Messi. Messi hat trick and an assist or two is very possible.

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Oof, I’d keep it on Bellingham.

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      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        not against that Egypt defense, dont get greedy

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          They’ve not kept a single clean sheet and they’ve played nothing but dross

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd switch
      Messi will target 2 at least

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  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    If you are playing clean sheet shield and you captain a defender, if the concede one do you get double the clean sheet shield points? Or added after points been doubled

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    1. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Anyone?

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Curious also mate but no clue.

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    3. SM001
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      The clean sheet points are included in the captaincy points regardless if you played the shield or not.

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      1. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Ok so it is different to the qualification bonus points? (They got added afterwards and were not doubled)

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        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          As far as I know, the qualification and Shield points are added to the captain AFTER he has his score doubled

          So if you captain a defender who concedes one goal while playing Shield, then you get plus 2 points for playing doubled to 4 THEN plus 5 for the shield.
          Also if you play the chip, you do not get that players scouting bonus of plus 2 at all.
          Someone will say if Im wrong!

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          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            You do get the scouting bonus with the CS shield.

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            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              I think its safer to say you are awarded the plus 2 SB if you play the Shield and your defender is under 5% owned, however, you do NOT get the SB if your defender concedes 1 goal, in that case you are only awarded the plus 5 for the Shield.

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Logically speaking, it shall

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  5. Justthis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Guys, I'm trying to think ahead, if England beat Norway and book a semi final spot, are they likely to rest their big guns for the third-fourth place clash?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yeah, their 2nd string should be able to deal with Colombia

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        If Colombia play their first string, I doubt it will be easy for Englands second string.

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          For sure, both sides dont have any 2nd string side with all the injuries.

          My intention was to suggest that Argentina are not reaching semis.

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Let's hope so...

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Why are you automatically assuming Argentina (if they get there) beat England?!

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    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It's going to be a Norway/France final so I'd be looking at who Argentina and Spain will be resting.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Congo will beat England
        Mexico will beat England
        Norway will beat England

        Is this not getting boring for everyone

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          20 mins ago

          Norway is the only team in that list that has/had a realistic chance of beating England.

          Mexico were, imo, seriously overrated and the likes of England genuinely should not be losing to DR. Congo.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            Didn’t stop people from saying it though.

            I genuinely think we have a tougher time against Norway than we would against Argentina.

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            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 min ago

              I know. I never understood this fear of Mexico, or their over inflated “home” record, built up on beatng the mighty ConcaCaf powerhouses of Jamaica, Honduras and Panama multiple times over.

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      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Columbia vs France final.

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        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          3 mins ago

          I wouldn't be totally surprised if Colombia knocked out Argentina but Haaland will sort them out if they do.

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

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  6. karam94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Manzambi injured in training, wow

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      crap, was betting on Swiss victory

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ah sh*t already signed him on

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    3. SM001
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      This round keeps getting better and better.

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  7. Ausman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    All the winners this round have been listed as the “away” team. If that continues tonight then Egypt & Columbia will be going through.

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think it will be Argentina and Switzerland progressing

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  8. BR510
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Move captain from Hakimi (10) to Messi?

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Hakimi only got 9. I have twisted. Dest to Messi pretty muich the last throw of dice.

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I think you have played that wining boos\ter.In that case 9 times 2 +2 =20

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    3. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

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